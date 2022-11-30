House GOP Majority sets sights on 2024, names campaign team

With Paul Renner now in as House Speaker and Speaker-designate Daniel Perez taking the lead of campaigns, the Republican House Majority has published their early roster of players set to defend the GOP’s 85 House seats.

In a letter to members of the House Republican caucus, Perez set his sights on 2024, when he is expected to ascend as House Speaker.

“I am confident this talented team of professionals will build on the tremendous success of Speaker Renner, who expanded our Republican majority — not just to a supermajority — but to a level that hasn’t been seen in nearly two decades,” Perez wrote.

“Today, we turn our focus to 2024,” he continued. “We will immediately begin to defend our 85 seats, elevate the profile of our outstanding members, and immediately implement a strong candidate recruitment program, so we can pave the way toward an overwhelming majority in the Florida House of Representatives.”

Headlining the team members is Nick Catroppo, who will serve as Executive Director and oversee day-to-day operations. He will bring over a decade of campaign and policy leadership to House Campaigns and most recently served as vice president of political operations at the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Faron Boggs will be the Political Director, working with members to implement campaign strategies. Boggs has worked at the Republican Party of Florida for nearly a decade.

Daniel Leon, who has worked with Perez in the past, will serve as Finance Director, taking charge of fundraising objectives. His career includes time as a legislative aide and agency staffer.

Sydney Fowler will be Member Liaison, helping members find engagement opportunities to promote themselves ahead of re-election. She has been a legislative aide, and most recently she was the campaign manager for freshman Rep. Danny Alvarez, who unseated Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned.

Hannah Littlejohn comes on as Finance Coordinator, supporting all fundraising activities. Littlejohn has extensive campaign experience, having worked on primary, local and state races.

Tom Piccolo will serve as the General Consultant, overseeing all campaigns and leading the coordination between House Campaigns and its team of consultants. Perez listed Piccolo as an integral part of the 2020 House Campaigns team that helped.

Tony Cortese was named Finance Consultant. Cortese, who has 20 years of experience working with state legislative leadership, founded Republican fundraising consulting firm Capital Resources, a Republican fundraising consulting firm.

Finally, Sarah Bascom and Lyndsey Brzozowski of Bascom Communications & Consulting will be communications consultants.

The House Majority team will offer year-round support, Perez said. They will arrange in-district events through member liaisons and conduct polling. They will also communicate with consultants to assist with media management and with campaign consultants to develop campaign strategies for each district.