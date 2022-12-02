December 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa Police Chief on leave after controversial traffic stop
Image via City of Tampa.

Staff ReportsDecember 2, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Fourth lawsuit filed over Gov. DeSantis’ migrant-relocation program

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis Office, Randy Fine dispute report of Disney ‘U-turn’

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Four developers make pitch for Tropicana Field site, including Tampa Bay Rays

Mary O'Connor
O'Connor used her position to get out of a traffic ticket.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has placed Police Chief Mary O’Connor on administrative leave, pending an investigation into a traffic stop in which O’Connor flashed her badge and asked for leniency. 

Body camera video first reported by Creative Loafing on Thursday shows O’Connor on a golf cart identifying herself as the Tampa Chief of Police and telling the Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy she hoped he would “just let us go,” referring to herself and her husband who were driving without a license plate. The deputy obliged. 

“Police Chief Mary O’Connor has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a recent traffic stop,” Castor said in a statement Friday.

The statement named Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw as acting Chief in the interim. Castor said O’Connor’s “unacceptable” behavior would face “appropriate discipline, according to the Tampa Bay Times. 

O’Connor and her husband were pulled over in Oldsmar near their home in East Lake Woodlands.

In the video, O’Connor was seen handing a business card to the Deputy, identified as Larry Jacoby, and telling him, “If you ever need anything, call me.”

O’Connor later apologized in a statement, noting that “in hindsight,” she realized how her “handling of this matter could be viewed as inappropriate.” She said that was not her intent and that she called the Pinellas County Sheriff “offering to pay for any potential citation.”

News of the thwarted traffic stop drew criticism Thursday evening and into Friday as people recalled a tumultuous start to O’Connor’s tenure as Chief. Critics questioned the hire after learning O’Connor was charged with battery on a Hillsborough Sheriff’s deputy during a DUI arrest in 1995.

O’Connor, whose last name then was Minter, was the passenger in the car with her now-husband Keith O’Connor. He was arrested on DUI charges and she was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. Both were Tampa Police officers at the time. 

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis Office, Randy Fine dispute report of Disney ‘U-turn’

nextFourth lawsuit filed over Gov. DeSantis’ migrant-relocation program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories