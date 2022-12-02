Gov. DeSantis Office, Randy Fine dispute report of Disney ‘U-turn’

The Governor’s Office and key lawmakers are disputing reports that Florida will reverse legislation to strip Disney of its self-governing abilities.

A report published early Friday by the Financial Times purports that lawmakers are preparing a “U-turn” on a law set to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District at the end of June. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office downplayed the characterization.

“Governor DeSantis does not make ‘U-turns,'” Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement posted to Twitter. “The Governor was right to champion removing the extraordinary benefit given to one company through the RCID. We will have an even playing field for businesses in Florida, and the state certainly owes no special favors to one company.”

DeSantis signed the legislation in April after Disney stepped up its public opposition to a measure limiting classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity — called the “Don’t Say Gay” law by the entertainment giant and other critics. Under returning leadership from CEO Bob Iger, who abruptly began a second stint as CEO late last month, Disney has made overtures of a mea culpa as lawmakers plan the future of the RCID.

The law is a ticking time bomb for Disney and Florida. The special district allows Disney to raise revenue for city-style services, a critical aspect of Disney World’s operation. And if the district dissolves, an estimated $766 million in debts are expected to fall on the surrounding Florida neighborhoods.

Almost immediately, DeSantis and lawmakers acknowledged that they would have to come back to the drawing board in the 2023 Regular Session to patch holes in the bill. In May, DeSantis said his plan was to transfer control of the district to the state and the debt to Disney.

As recently as Tuesday, DeSantis said he wouldn’t allow the corporation to “run our state.”

“Disney’s debts will not fall on the taxpayers of Florida,” Griffin reiterated Friday. “A plan is in the works and will be released soon.”

Deputy Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern also tweeted a meme disputing the report. “Sounds like Disney propaganda but OK,” read the ’80s retro-style meme graphic.

Rep. Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican who helped shepherd the Reedy Creek bill, was the one named Republican quoted in the Financial Times’ article. He told the Times that Iger replacing his successor, Bob Chapek, would benefit Disney in negotiations.

But Fine told Florida Politics the Financial Times “got a little over their skis” with the report, particularly the implications of a “U-turn” or “reversal.”

“Nothing in that article justified that headline,” Fine said. “U-turn implies repeal, and there’s a 0% chance of that happening.”

Quoting Orlando Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart, the Financial Times reported the possibility that the state would remove Disney’s right to create a nuclear power plant or an airport within the district. Another possibility would be to allow the Governor to appoint members of the RCID board.

Fine would not comment to Florida Politics on any negotiations he may have had with the Governor or on the matter.