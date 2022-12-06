December 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Freshman Senator Jay Collins lands committee Chairmanship overseeing agriculture
Image via Colin Hackley

Peter SchorschDecember 6, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Linda Stewart to serve as Vice Chair on two committees, lands other key committee posts

HeadlinesInfluence

Nick DiCeglie appointments could spell success for Tampa Bay

HeadlinesInfluence

Women will take the lead on health care issues in the Florida Senate

FLAPOL112222CH054
Collins grew up on a family farm.

Freshman Sen. Jay Collins has been appointed chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, a big get for an elected official who only won his seat last month.

Collins’ appointment comes as the new Senator brings with him to the state’s upper chamber extensive experience in agriculture. Collins grew up on a family farm.

“Our state’s agricultural community is vital to the health and economic well-being of our state, and I am honored to serve as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture,” Collins said. He then turned his comments toward outgoing Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state’s only current elected statewide Democrat, who is leaving office after a failed bid for the Democratic nomination for Governor.

“It’s time to turn the page on our overzealous outgoing Agriculture Commissioner who was far more concerned with waging a personal vendetta against our Governor than she was about issues important to our farmers. It’s time to get back to work to once again address the issues important to this vital industry.”

Collins will also serve on the Appropriations Committee on Education, the Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development, the Education Postsecondary Committee, the Education Pre-K-12 Committee, the Fiscal Policy Committee and Military and Veterans Affairs.

He’ll also serve on a Select Committee on Resiliency and a panel on Collective Bargaining, which is a select joint committee with House members.

Collins, in the November General Election, unseated former Sen. Janet Cruz in the Tampa-based Senate District 14. Collins won with 55% of the vote in a district Cruz had just four years earlier flipped blue by a razor-thin 411 vote margin that triggered a manual recount.

His victory came despite a blue trend in the district and a slight Democratic voter registration advantage, with 36% of the electorate registered as Democrats compared to 34% registered as Republicans.

His appointment comes as part of a sweeping list of committee Chair appointments from Senate President Kathleen Passidomo that showed plenty of love for freshman Senators, including Sens. Corey Simon and Erin Grall heading the Education Pre-K12 and Education Postsecondary committees, respectively.

Unlike her predecessor, former Senate President Wilton Simpson, Passidomo did not name any Democrats to Chair positions. Only Miami Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo, a former committee head, has a leadership role as an alternate Chair for the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee, which he’ll cede after one year to Republican Boca Raton Rep. Mike Caruso.

More information about committee assignments can be found here.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRaphael Warnock or Herschel Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat

nextNick DiCeglie appointments could spell success for Tampa Bay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories