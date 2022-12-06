December 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Insurance summit: A blueprint for resilient communities
Hurrican Ian transformed from an unformed mess to a monster storm.

Drew WilsonDecember 6, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Building codes, resiliency get attention as insurance Special Session nears

Influence

Florida Apartment Association launches website detailing housing scarcity across Florida

Influence

Personnel note: Ken Thomas named state president of AARP Florida

Ian ap
Hurricane Ian tested Babcock Ranch. It passed.

Policymakers have crafted programs in recent years to encourage storm hardening and resiliency, and there’s a community in Southwest Florida that recently showed how that kind of preparation can pay off during extreme weather events.

Kitson & Partners CEO Sydney Kitson spoke to attendees at the Florida Chamber’s 2022 Insurance Summit about one resilient community in Florida that recently passed a big test — Hurricane Ian.

Kitson’s company led the development of Babcock Ranch in Charlotte County. The planned community is home to about 20,000 residential units and six million square feet of commercial space, and much of the planning was dedicated to ensuring those homes would still be standing after a major storm.

“Everything that we did in planning Babcock Ranch was with a hurricane or weather event in mind because back when we first got to work, Charley had just come through we had Jeanne and Francis — all those hurricanes back in ’04 and ‘05 that had come through. So, we wanted to prepare for that, and we really got to work on it,” he said.

Crucially, the homes in Babcock Ranch are built 30 feet above sea level and the development is situated next to 80,000 acres of preservation land, much of it wetlands.

“We didn’t disturb these wetlands. We’ve embraced them. They become part of our community and people love it,” he said. “It’s part of our community and I think people really enjoy that, but the other thing is we have an incredible amount of (water) storage capabilities.”

He added, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s that Mother Nature doesn’t care what you do, that water is going to go where it wants to go and if you’re going to try and go against Mother Nature, you’re going to lose — you’re going to lose every time. So, that’s what we did. We designed this entire community around where these natural flow ways were.”

Utilities are another major piece of the resiliency puzzle, and Babcock Ranch was prepared on that front as well thanks to underground power lines and a large Florida Power & Light solar facility, complete with a 10-megawatt storage battery.

Still, Kitson described Ian as a “worst-case scenario” that put Babcock Ranch’s planning decisions to the test. It passed.

“Here’s the thing that I think people will tell you through this hurricane that was extraordinary: We were the only place in Southwest Florida — certainly in Charlotte County through most of Lee County — that had power through the entire storm. We never lost power and everyone around us did, and not only did we not have to boil water, we had water flowing. Everything worked there.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBattle of the birds: Scrub jay bill flies again

nextBlaise Ingoglia lands two committee Chairmanships in first Senate term

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories