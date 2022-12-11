Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 Special Session — 12.11.22

Good morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up email about this week’s Special Session of the Florida Legislature, as well as other important information about Florida politics. Brunch will be out today and next Sunday.

There are just 13 shopping days left before Christmas!

Happy birthday Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox.

If you’re not into American football — or that other futbol — and you are in Palm Beach, Time, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana is slated to speak at 3 p.m. to the Palm Beach Republican Club at The Colony Hotel.

Be sure to check out this week’s picks for the Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics (please click here.)

Now, here’s Brunch.

— Popularity contests —

Yet another poll shows that Gov. Ron DeSantis is more popular among likely Republican Primary voters than Donald Trump. Ragnar Research Partners polled respondents between Nov. 20 and 21 and found strong feelings about a number of Florida public figures.

— Favorite son: With the political world speculating on Sunshine State pols’ potential 2024 ambitions, the Governor stands out with an 86% total favorability rating. The former President, by comparison, has a 70% rating. Pollsters report a 4% margin of error.

— Et tu, Marco: On the heels of a double-digit election win, Sen. Marco Rubio also outperforms Trump with 79%.

— Stick it to Rick: But Sen. Rick Scott fares worse, with 57% total favorables. He still beats former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s 39% more than a decade but is less popular in Florida than Texas Sen. Ted Cruz at 69%

— First First Lady? Florida First Lady has developed a sizable following herself, with 66% favorability despite never running. But there the Trump brand trumps, with Melania Trump at 71% in total favorables.

— Mitch, please: The only figure to poll poorly was Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at 27%, who polls far behind former Vice President Mike Pence (52%), Twitter owner Elon Musk (60%), or Fox News host Tucker Carlson (60%).

— DeSantis takes talents to South Beach —

The Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis will be in Miami later today meeting with donors in Miami following his decisive victory in Miami-Dade County.

— Prepping for 2024? DeSantis and his wife will reportedly visit to thank donors for their support in his re-election bid and discuss plans for his second term. But DeSantis’ 2024 prospects can’t be ignored either, and keeping connections with some big donors would help keep that path open for the Governor.

— Little info: The event isn’t public, so it’s unclear who will be on hand. DeSantis won Miami-Dade County by 11 points, just two years after Donald Trump lost it by 7. Trump also trailed Hillary Clinton by 16 points in 2016. That’s a sharp turnaround in just six years.

DeSantis could appear elsewhere in Florida in the coming days to thank major donors across the state.

—SpeshSesh bills —

Lawmakers filed three sets of bills Friday evening ahead of this week’s Special Session. Everybody knew the basics of what was coming, but now we have specific policies.

— Déjà vu: The main bill, a 100-plus-page piece of legislation, seeks to stabilize the property insurance industry with rate increases for Citizens policyholders, tort reform and a new Florida Optional Reinsurance Assistance program. FORA, a $1 billion program, comes only months after the Legislature approved a separate $2 billion reinsurance program.

— Relief season: Another bill creates a series of relief programs following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, including tax rebates for Floridians whose homes were rendered uninhabitable by the storms.

— Toll credit: The final bill creates a 50% toll credit program for frequent commuters.

Special Session looks set to wrap by Thursday.

— SpeshSesh forecast —

Insurance agent may not be the most popular profession in the world. But with a property insurance Special Session starting soon, Sen. Jim Boyd’s dance card is full. We spoke to the Bradenton Republican about the reform package he’s putting together.

— Off the courts: “Attorney fee reform is something everyone agrees on,” Boyd said. “The other side will argue with us, but it is such a cost driver in the abuse. When Florida has 8% of the property claims in the country, but 78% of lawsuits come from Florida, that’s pretty telling.

— Raising the roof? Cash value policies on roofs have been discussed, but Boyd doesn’t see that passing right now. “I don’t believe that will be a part of this,” he said. “I presented that as part of my first bill last year, SB 76. It didn’t pass in the House. The Senate passed it. But the Governor wasn’t wild about it back then either.”

— Citizens structure: A contentious portion will be what happens with the state-run Citizens Property Insurance, but Boyd suggests there may still be negotiation happening. “There’s a little bit of work around Citizens,” Boyd said. “Folks are in general agreement and we are headed in the same general direction.”

— FJA opposition —

There’s at least one major opponent to the property insurance bill: trial lawyers.

— Mobbing with the FJA: The Florida Justice Association says more litigation reform will only make it harder for property owners to get insurance companies to pay them what they’re owed.

— Their answer? Instead, FJA wants lawmakers to improve the market by requiring more from insurers on financial transparency and claims handling.

— Scapegoat: “Litigation isn’t the problem — it’s the scapegoat,” the FJA’s property insurance section chair Amy Boggs said in a released statement last week.

Expect to see the FJA leading the opposition this week.

— Low expectations —

Florida voters are pleased lawmakers are returning this week for a Special Session to address property insurance; they just don’t really trust solutions are on the way.

— It’s a BIG problem: A Sachs Media survey found that 92% of homeowners are worried about their property insurance rates, coverage and benefits and even more (96%) have at least one specific concern concerning their own policy.

— All about the money: A full 77% of respondents said they were worried rates will go up, while 58% said their rates are already too high.

— Don’t drop us, please: One in three respondents worry their coverage could be reduced or eliminated or that they won’t be able to obtain certain types of coverage, such as flood or hurricane.

— No faith in The Process: Despite concerns, and lawmakers’ efforts to address them, fewer than one in three Floridians think the Legislature will be able to find solutions either in the Special Session or in the 2023 regular Session. Republicans are more optimistic, but still only 51% see answers on the horizon.

The concerns are valid. The survey found that 37% of homeowners have already either lost coverage on their properties or were forced to switch carriers in the last two years due to rate hikes, dropped coverage or having a carrier leave the Florida insurance marketplace.

— 100 episodes —

Film Florida, the state’s only trade association standing for all sectors of the film, television, production and digital industry, released the 100th episode of its Film Florida Podcast, which highlights people and stories that make up the multibillion-dollar industry in the Sunshine State.

— A major milestone: “100 episodes has always been a major milestone in our industry and we are extremely proud of this accomplishment,” Film Florida President Gail Morgan said. “The Film Florida Podcast helps tell the story of Florida’s film … industry as Film Florida continues to work toward strengthening the production community in our state and helping diversify Florida’s economy.”

— It took four years: The podcast launched in October 2018, just over four years ago. Episodes since then have included award-winning actors, writers, producers, directors, editors, audio mixers, composers, educators, film commissioners, legislators and more. The podcast has hosted stars and creative talent behind Florida blockbusters such as Miami Vice, M*A*S*H, Police Academy, The Blair Witch Project, Titanic, Pirates of the Caribbean 2 and more.

— The special guest: Film Florida’s 100th episode will feature a retrospective interview with award-winning audio mixer Rob Hill discussing the group’s first 100 episodes. “When we started in 2018, I wasn’t sure we’d make 10 episodes, let alone 100,” Film Florida Executive Director and podcast host John Lux said.

Film Florida is a statewide nonprofit that works to solidify Florida’s position as a major entertainment production destination and promote the industry as a positive economic development driver and tourism generator.

— Whale, hello there —

The first North Atlantic right whale calf of the season is on Florida’s doorstep, as a survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Institute spotted 42-year-old Medusa with her seventh calf, the first calf born of the 2022-2023 season.

— Each one counts: There are around 340 or fewer North Atlantic right whales in existence, and fewer than 100 of those are calving females. Scientists believe each right whale death over the past 50 years is caused by humans, usually by strikes from heavy fishing gear or ships. The population is trending toward extinction.

— New rules: Work is underway to take out the biggest threat to right whale lives, which is fixed-gear fishing apparatuses in lobster and crab fisheries. Taking these lines out of the water and replacing them with on-demand, or ropeless gear, is a major NOAA Fisheries priority.

— I can’t drive 10 knots: The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council added its voices to the many pushing back against aspects of NOAA Fisheries’ vessel speed rules, meant to save more right whale lives. A blanket 10 knots restriction on vessels 35 feet or longer is untenable and unnecessary, the Council explained in a letter.

— Blue, crabby: The possibility also exists that though blue crab pots don’t pose a major threat to right whales, restrictions on their use in waters off Florida could come into play as rules become finalized.

— Florida playoff picture —

Let’s celebrate the fact that this year’s NFL season is shaping up to be a decent one for not one, but two Florida teams. Both the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in line for playoff spots, but both have what could be tough West Coast outings this weekend.

— It’s been a while: It’s been 15 years since two Florida teams made the playoffs. In 2007, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bucs advanced to the postseason. The Buccaneers dropped the wild card game, while the Jaguars beat the Steelers then dropped the divisional playoff game to the Patriots.

— Once a triumvirate: Back in the late ‘90s all three Florida teams were jostling for playoff spots, and in 1999 the Jaguars blistered the Dolphins 62-7 in a divisional round beatdown that was Dan Marino’s last game.

— Dynamic Dolphins: The Miami Dolphins enter this Sunday’s night matchup against the 6-6 Los Angeles Chargers at 8-4 and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. The game will give a national audience a chance to see the dynamic 8-4 Dolphins offense led by quarterback Tua Tagoviloa.

— Slinging single: Meanwhile, the season for the now Giselle-less Tom Brady has been rougher than what Buccaneers fans have wanted but the 6-6 team is coming off a last-minute win over the New Orleans Saints. This week, the Bucs face the defensive powerhouse San Francisco 49ers, who are now down to their third quarterback of the year after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot.

— Bowl time —

Three of Florida’s college teams head to postseason play as well, but only one is playing this week.

— Who’s up? The University of Florida Gators square off against the Oregon State Beavers in the Las Vegas Bowl next Saturday.

— It’s Miller time: The 6-6 Gators, however, head into the contest minus starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is leaving to enter the NFL draft. Jalen Kitna had been the team’s backup quarterback, but he was dismissed from the team after he was arrested for possessing child pornography. The Gators are turning to Jack Miller III, a transfer from Ohio State, to get the job done.

— Brunching out —

This is one brunch the kids will be eager to attend, and it’s all because of a special guest: Santa Claus. The Edison is hosting a “Breakfast with Santa” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 18. In order to see Santa, a reservation and the purchase of an entree are required.

— Setting: Along with St. Nick, dining on the patio with a lovely view of Cascades Park is the other big draw at The Edison.

— The menu: The Santa menu is still in the works though Edison’s brunch menu generally includes items such as chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, shrimp and grits, omelets, and biscuits and gravy, with cocktail items available.

— Details: The Edison is found at 470 Suwannee St.; 850-765-9771.

— Another option: The Episcopal Church of the Advent is holding its annual Breakfast with St. Nicholas. Along with breakfast, kids can also pet a miniature horse, get their face painted, play in the “snow,” listen to Christmas music and visit with Kriss Kringle, naturally. The event is scheduled for the courtyard but if the weather doesn’t cooperate it will be inside Parish Hall. The event, and breakfast prepared by the church breakfast crew, are free and open to the public. It takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. in the church courtyard at 815 Piedmont Dr.