December 15, 2022
FAC announces first keynote speaker for Broadband Summit

Drew Wilson

Gary Bolton FAC
The Broadband Summit will be held Jan. 26-27 in St. Johns County.

The Florida Association of Counties announced that Gary Bolton will deliver one of the keynotes at FAC’s upcoming Broadband Summit.

Gary Bolton is the President and CEO of the national Fiber Broadband Association, the largest trade association dedicated to all-fiber-optic broadband.

Bolton has a long career in the tech industry and worked as an executive in marketing, product line management and public policy at multiple startups and established corporations before leading FBA.

As a professor at the University of Alabama and holding an MBA from Duke University, FAC said Bolton will bring his expertise to foster discussions on to how to access federal funding to improve access to affordable high-speed internet across Florida.

It is estimated that the Federal government will make available more than $1 billion for broadband infrastructure in Florida.

“COVID-19 made it clear that access to affordable, high-speed internet is crucial to the economic and educational success of our communities,” said Lee Constantine, FAC’s President and a Seminole County Commissioner. “This summit will make sure community leaders are prepared to access the vast resources the federal government is making available to ensure every community in Florida can offer high-speed internet to our families, workforce and children.”

The FAC Broadband Summit will be held Jan. 26-27 at the Sawgrass Marriott in St. Johns County. Registration for the event is currently open.

The Broadband Summit was envisioned by ACCESS 67, an initiative of FAC to implement a comprehensive approach to empowering communities to develop solutions to address the impacts of the lack of access to critical telecommunication and information technology resources in Florida.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

