December 20, 2022
Coastal Cloud lands Enterprise Florida Entrepreneur and Job Growth Award
Coastal Cloud President and Co-founder Sara Hale (center) accepts an award from Enterprise Florida.

Peter Schorsch December 20, 2022

Coastal Cloud
Coastal Cloud credits its win to its unique business model and core principles.

Coastal Cloud, a multi-cloud expert partner that provides consulting, implementation and managed services to businesses, non-profits and the public sector, is being recognized for excellence in digital transformation and innovation, contributing to job creation and economic sustainability.

The company announced it had received the Enterprise Florida Entrepreneur and Job Growth Award, an honor recognizing Florida businesses that have created jobs and invested in communities across the state. 

Coastal Cloud credits its win to its unique business model and core principles, which it says attracts diverse talent. The company’s staff is 44% women, a number that breaks traditional gender gaps in the technology consulting industry.

“We focus on workforce development,” Coastal Cloud President and Co-founder Sara Hale said. “We are able to recruit great experienced talent, but we have also invested in growing talent. We now have a formal internship program that recruits from many universities, and this January we are kicking off an apprenticeship program to identify talent from diverse backgrounds.”

The company boasts a team of more than 500 experts who collectively hold more than 1,200 Salesforce certifications. Coastal Cloud has been recognized by Salesforce for the past three years as the only winner, out of 1,900 partners worldwide, of its Customer Success Award.

“We are honored to be recognized by Enterprise Florida with this award,” Hale said. “We would not be where we are today without the incredible support that we have received in Florida, from CareerSource Flagler/Volusia, CareerSource Florida, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, JAXUSA, JAX Chamber, GrowFL and Enterprise Florida. This state has proven itself to be a great place to start a business and we will be forever thankful that we chose Florida.”

Enterprise Florida is a public-private partnership between Florida’s business and government leaders and is the principal economic development organization in the state. Its mission is to expand and diversify Florida’s economy through job creation.

