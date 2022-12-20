Gov. DeSantis: Mark Glass remains FDLE Commissioner for 2nd term

Mark Glass will stay on as Commissioner of the Department of Law Enforcement for the start of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term.

The Republican Governor announced the personnel update Tuesday on Twitter.

“Commissioner Mark Glass has done a great job at the helm of (FDLE) — I look forward to having him continue in his role in our second term,” DeSantis tweeted.

Glass replaced former Commissioner Rick Swearingen, who departed FDLE in May after 38 years at the agency.

As originally announced in late March, Swearingen’s retirement was set to happen Sept. 1, just two months before Election Day. However, just three days later, Swearingen announced his last day would instead be the following week. The former Commissioner did not explain his expedited departure, only noting in his letter that the effective date “has been moved up.”

Glass has been with FDLE since 2015 and previously was the Florida Fusion Center Homeland Security representative.

FDLE has played a central role in fulfilling DeSantis’ agenda. Together with the Department of State, FDLE plays a joint role in investigating election crimes as part of the new Office of Election Crimes and Security. The Legislature assigned 10 of the new positions from the mandate to FDLE.

Glass helped oversee investigations that kicked off the first round of arrests under the new law.

The department also played a role in the Governor’s immigration policies. DeSantis tasked FDLE with investigating federal migrant flights to Jacksonville, which precipitated Florida’s own migrant flights this summer.

FDLE has a budget of nearly $388 million and nearly 2,000 positions.

Within one week of his re-election, DeSantis began announcing the slate of officials who would return to his administration for his second term. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo was the first.

Also returning are Education Commissioner Manny Díaz, Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris and Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Eric Hall. Simone Marstiller is retiring and will not return to AHCA as its secretary, and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle is also stepping away from public office.