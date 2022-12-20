December 20, 2022
Ken Welch taps USF St. Pete alumnus to run government affairs

Peter Schorsch December 20, 2022

Ken Welch good headshot (2) 12.27.21
Thompson has maintained his USF ties, building partnerships with elected officials and empowering new young leaders.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has named David Thompson the city’s new Director of Government Affairs. 

Thompson previously worked as the senior legislative assistant for Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown and formerly served as a legislative staffer for former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist where he managed several initiatives, including education, housing, health care and nutrition policy. Thompson also has experiencing directing issues related to racial justice and equity.

Thompson is a University of South Florida St. Petersburg alumni. There, he served as Student Body President and was the external vice chair of the Florida Student Association and on the Campus Board. 

“David is a tremendous addition to Mayor Welch’s team,” said Melissa Seixas, state president for Duke Energy and a University of South Florida trustee and chair, and USF St. Petersburg Campus board chair. “I have witnessed David in a student leader capacity set the bar for engagement, strategic thinking, and vision. He will apply those talents in making St. Petersburg shine.”

Thompson has maintained his USF ties, building partnerships with elected officials and empowering new young leaders, according to a press release from the city.

“David brings a valuable perspective to our team,” Welch said. “As a proven leader in a new generation of public policy advocates, David will work to continue building partnerships that will benefit all of our residents as we work to bring resources back home to enhance our focus on Education and Youth Opportunities; Equitable Development, Arts, and Business Opportunities; Neighborhood Health and Safety; Environment, Infrastructure and Resilience; and Housing Opportunities for All.”

Thompson will report directly to Welch’s Chief of Staff, Doyle Walsh, and will work closely with the city’s state and federal government relations consultants, city administration and the communications and community engagement team. 

Thompson is also currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration at Florida State University with a concentration on state and local government. 

He fills a vacancy created when former Government Affairs Director John Rodriguez retired. 

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

