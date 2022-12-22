VersaWare to launch next generation of smart kitchen appliances at CES 2023

Smart kitchen appliance manufacturer VersaWare is launching its next generation of products, with integrated artificial intelligence, at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8.

It’s launching an AI approach to health, wellness and nutrition with a new product line including a smart mixing bowl and cutting board.

Both utilize the VersaWare mobile app to custom-create any meal and meet nutritional goals.

The products are meant to reduce the need for measuring tools or guessing ingredient portions.

The mixing bowl and cutting board work by scanning barcodes on packaged ingredients or running a query for unpackaged, fresh ingredients, then placing items on the product for calculation.

The cutting board and mixing bowl’s AI allows users to build any meal based on nutritional composition in real-time, seeing immediate nutrition values for an entire meal.

The AI has access to thousands of products through open API and allows users to tailor any meal to meet their desired nutritional goals without estimating portion sizes or manually logging caloric intake.

The devices were founded by athletes Jacob Lindberg, Creed McKinnon and Saskia Clements, who found existing calorie-monitoring solutions to be disjointed and inefficient.

“The conventional process of monitoring and tracking the food you eat is a hassle that is time-consuming, labor-intensive and, frankly, inaccurate,” McKinnon said. “It should not be a burden to simply understand the breakdown of what we eat, and we realized that data paired with the corresponding ingredients’ weight would make this process as quick and easy as possible — it really is a game changer for nutritionally conscious individuals.”

VersaWare is currently beta testing its products and is beginning to collect data. After CES, the company plans to launch its seed round of investment and expects full production to begin in the summer.

The company will be showcasing its products at the Venetian Expo Hall at Booth #53414.