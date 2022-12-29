Anna Eskamani slams Ron DeSantis’ ‘homophobic’ targeting of Christmas drag shows

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is sending letters to major venues planning to host holiday drag shows. In response, Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani is framing those potential investigations as selective outrage meant to gin up homophobia.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) on Wednesday sent a letter to The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation. That message cited the organization’s liquor license and a performance of A Drag Queen Christmas scheduled the same evening the letter was sent.

“To avoid action being taken against your license, it is your obligation to ensure that minors are prohibited from attending the Drag Fans drag show,” reads the letter from DBPR Secretary Melanie Griffin. “If minors are allowed to attend this drag show, the Department will take any and all actions available to ensure that you do not pose a threat to minors in the future.”

Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, slammed the letter, arguing the administration is inciting faux anger over a non-issue and is taking a hypocritical stance on parental rights.

“DBPR could spend their time cracking down on human trafficking taking place in Florida hotel rooms. Instead they’re pursuing a homophobic agenda in targeting drag shows,” Eskamani wrote.

“It’s a waste of money, time and an attempt to create political outrage when none has existed before. In fact, this specific drag show has been taking place for eight years — and no harm has been caused.”

The move from DBPR comes after DeSantis’ Office publicly targeted similar performances, also hosted by Drag Fans, held Dec. 26 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Dec. 27 at Miami’s James L. Knight Center. A similar event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29, in Clearwater at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

“Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license,” tweeted DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin.

The shows are marketed as “all ages,” though the Orlando show was reportedly marketed locally as open to patrons age 18 and up.

Regardless, Eskamani said it should be parents, not the DBPR, who decide whether drag performances pose a threat to their own children.

“It’s clear that Governor DeSantis practices an ideology of convenience. He preaches parental rights and freedom only when it’s convenient to him,” Eskamani said. “If you don’t like drag shows, then don’t go to one. Instead we see events getting canceled out of safety, and LGBTQ+ people living in fear. We’ll continue to push back against these homophobic attacks and stand for freedom for all.”

Before Halloween, a drag queen story hour event was canceled at the LGBT+ Center Orlando following threats by neo-Nazi groups.

Officials within the DeSantis administration say the recent Christmas shows contain sexually explicit material, some of which has been shared by right-wing critics on social media. A Fort Lauderdale show was disrupted by protesters.

“The Department has reason to believe that this drag show is of a sexual nature, involving the exposure or exhibition of sexual organs, simulated sexual activity, and/or the sexualization of children’s stories,” wrote DBPR Secretary Melanie Griffin in her letter to the Orlando venue.

“The Department has also become aware that drag shows by Drag Fans have been marketed to and attended by minors, including young children. Sexually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance.”