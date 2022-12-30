December 30, 2022
Photonic Crystal Co. to show off transparent projection display at CES 2023
Image via NanoAR.

NanoAR transparent display
The company aims to make available a 'transparent sunroof display application' as early as the third quarter of 2023.

Photonic Crystal Co. will show off its new NanoAR technology, a transparent display which leaders of the company say could boost augmented reality devices, car displays and more.

The tech will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, which is being held in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8.

The display “reflects/scatters light from a projector, while being fully transparent enabling the light to pass through from the opposite side and overlaps a vivid projected image with a surrounding reality view,” according to the company.

Photonic’s tagline, “Make Every Window a Display,” sums up the company’s goals with the devices. The displays could help pump up new lines of vehicles, a special appeal in Florida, which has pushed to modernize the types of vehicles on the state’s roadways.

“We are proud NanoAR has become enabling technology for new automobile displays. It can be used in sunroof displays, side window display and AR HUDs,” said Dr. Yong-Jing Wang, CTO of Photonic Crystal Co.

The company aims to make available a “transparent sunroof display application” as early as the third quarter of 2023.

“Our own photonic transparent chip display technology can transform skylights, side windows, partitions into transparent large-screen displays to provide passengers an immersive infotainment experience. And we are proud our solutions have passed one of the most critical regulation in the world, vehicle standards,” reads an explainer on Photonic’s website.

“It is the only transparent display technology for smart cars in the world that has passed vehicle regulations.”

Beyond that, the displays can be used for digital signage in stores or other commercial buildings. That’s another draw for the Sunshine State, which has seen significant growth in the past several years as leaders have created a climate to attract more businesses.

And augmented reality, which allows users to amplify the world around them with digitally projected information — such as glancing at a product and seeing projections of prices elsewhere — could vastly benefit from better display technology.

The company will be located at Booth #61943 at the CES conference.

