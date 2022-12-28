Vueron Technology spotlights new LiDAR system to gas up self-driving car tech

Vueron Technology is debuting what they dub a “next-generation” version of technology that could help self-driving cars detect surrounding objects and keep passengers and those around the vehicle safe. That could be good news for Florida, which has seen lawmakers pass legislation to enable autonomous vehicles on the state’s roads.

The new light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system is called “VueOne.” Vueron is calling the tech “key for mass production,” as self-driving cars won’t make it to public roads en masse until they can be proven safe.

LiDAR sensors use light waves to scan for obstacles on the road, as opposed to RADAR sensors, which use radio waves.

The LiDAR Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, which will be held in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8.

“As the mass production of LiDAR sensors for vehicles is becoming a reality, the demand for a high-quality LiDAR solution is expected to increase dramatically,” said Vueron CEO Joseph Kim.

“At CES 2023, we are going to introduce our LiDAR-based ADAS solution based on our automotive experience and will expand our domestic and global market opportunities with partners.”

Vueron’s tech is special in that it only uses one LiDAR sensor. The company has obtained self-driving permits in South Korea, California and Nevada, all using only one LiDAR.

In 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing autonomous cars to drive on Florida’s roads at or below 35 mph. “Florida has truly become a leader in this conversation,” said Sen. Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican. “We’re seeing more and more of this conversation.”

It also touched up regulations for those cars where appropriate.

“There are some challenges in Florida law as relates to that. For example, does the vehicle need to have a front windshield?” Does it need to have sideview mirrors? Do you have a rear view mirror?” Brandes said. “These things are contemplated today in vehicles and Florida law, and so that’s what this seeks to address.”

That legislation followed up a 2019 measure also signed by DeSantis, which helped lower obstacles to get these cars on the road.