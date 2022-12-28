December 28, 2022
Movano Health to unveil Evie: First medical grade smart ring designed uniquely for women
Image via Movano Health.

Evie_3xRings_Shadow
The company says the ring will deliver data clinicians deem reliable for patient care. 

Movano Health is unveiling its new smart ring for women, Evie, at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8.

Evie is a sleek, comfortable and intelligent ring that provides wearers with medical grade health data delivered through personalized insights on a mobile app with no monthly subscription.

Movano Health plans to seek Food and Drug Administration clearance for the ring, which once granted, will make Evie the first consumer wearable that is also a medical device. 

It also plans to file for pulse oximetry metrics after having successfully completed a hypoxia trial in October. 

Some wearable devices currently have FDA clearance for specified software, such as ECG and Afib, but Evie is designed to meet regulatory standards meeting additional standards, offering women personalized health insights that can help draw connections between cause and effect to better understand their day-to-day feelings.

Additionally, the company says the ring will deliver data clinicians deem reliable for patient care. 

The wearable device will measure resting heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, respiration rate and skin temperature variability, and will provide tracking on period and ovulation, menstrual symptoms, activity (including steps), active minutes, calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood.

“As a medical device, Evie will go beyond the status quo of other wearables on the market, and we believe it has the power to transform women’s lives and overall health,” said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. “We are bringing together medical grade biometric data and insights in a comfortable and contemporary wearable that allows women to take ownership of their unique health journey.”

The ring is made of polished aluminum and will come in three different finishes. The ring will be available in sizes 5-11, and its open design allows for a comfortable fit. The smart ring is expected to cost under $300 with no added monthly subscription fees and will be available in 2023.

Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices.

