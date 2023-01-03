January 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

CES 2023: Chillax debuts trio of high-tech baby monitors

Peter SchorschJanuary 3, 20232min0

Related Articles

Tech

CES 2023: Squad Mobility introduces world’s first solar city car

Tech

Belgium sends fleet of companies to CES 2023

Tech

GAIT-TECH to unveil product taking the pain out of high heels

ThermoAI_FINAL
The company's monitors can even detect dirty diapers.

Chillax is showing up at CES 2023 with a set of new baby monitors that bring AI and machine learning technology to the nursery.

Chillax developed the first baby monitor that uses Edge-based AI and machine learning techniques to accurately detect a covered face, roll-over and breathing rate.

Its new entries into its baby monitor lineup are Giraffe AI, Thermo AI and Care Plus. Each is debuting for the first time at CES.

Giraffe AI incorporates artificial intelligence to be able to send notifications every time a baby is endangered. The exclusive and unique algorithm keeps learning from babies every day. It can understand facial expressions and keep track of a child’s sleep positions.

“Giraffe AI is a cost-effective monitor, considering the ground-breaking sleep posture analysis and risk alert technology,” the company said in a news release.

Thermo AI uses multispectral imaging to detect a baby’s face and sleep posture, while also detecting body core temperature. The thermal imager function can alert users if it detects abnormal temperature variations and trends. It can also detect an infant’s toileting status via the thermal imager and notify parents of temperature changes in the diaper area.

Care Plus, meanwhile, focuses on affordability with Chillax saying it will be the lowest cost dual mode monitor on the market. The unit can transform into a camera that can be used with any of Chillax’s monitors. Users simply need to insert the dongle via USB-C to start streaming audio and video. Consumers will be able to purchase the baby units separately and create a monitor combination of their choice.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCES 2023: Squad Mobility introduces world’s first solar city car

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.3.23

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories