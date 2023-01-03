January 3, 2023
CES 2023: Squad Mobility introduces world’s first solar city car

Peter Schorsch

Squad Solar City Car
On sunny days, most drivers won't even need to plug in.

Dutch company Squad Mobility is rolling up to CES in Las Vegas with the first-ever solar city car.

Known as SQUAD, the new product does exactly what it sounds like — it provides the transportation flexibility of a car without the need for diesel, gasoline or an outlet. Instead, drivers simply need some daylight.

SQUAD packs a battery that can travel up to 62 miles on a full charge. It’s also equipped with a solar panel on the roof that can charge the battery while the car is rolling down the road.

According to the company, drivers will be able to travel up to 13.6 miles further on a typical sunny day in the Netherlands. In brighter locales — such as Las Vegas — that additional range increases to nearly 20 miles.

While the solar panel sets SQUAD apart from other electric vehicles, drivers have the option of plugging it in for a charge, so there shouldn’t be any worries about running out of juice during a string of cloudy days.

SQUAD is available for preorder and is priced starting at $6,250. It is expected to hit the market in 2024.

Squad Mobility was founded in 2019 by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok. Both are former Lightyear employees with a long track record in the motorcycle and automotive industries.

They said while individual drivers can certainly enjoy the vehicle, it is especially tailored toward shared mobility — meaning it’s built for heavy use day in and day out. The vehicle is also decked out with safety features including a strong roll cage, three-point seat belts and a full crash structure at the front and rear.

“We are seeing a tremendous interest from the USA, specifically for markets such as sharing platforms, gated communities, campuses, seaside resorts, tourism, company terrains, hotels and resorts, amusement parks and inner-city services,” Hoevers said.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

