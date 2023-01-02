CES 2023: MoonBikes bring VR experience in second show floor appearance

Why moonwalk when you can MoonBike?

MoonBikes, the world’s first electric snowbike, will be at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January for the second year in a row.

The French company launched its novel snow mobility product in the U.S. in 2021 and remains the only one of its kind on the market.

From about knee-height up, MoonBike looks like any other bicycle. It has a seat, handlebars, a front fork and squeezable brakes. The bottom half is what sets it apart. The MoonBike has a ski instead of a front wheel and a tank-like tread instead of a back wheel.

Of course, MoonBikes aren’t the only vehicles specifically designed for the alpine to and fro. In that arena, snowmobiles have long been the first vehicle to come to mind.

However, MoonBikes have a distinct advantage: They are about a third of the size. And though they are small, they are mighty — the manufacturer touts the vehicle as having motorcycle-tier power in an e-bike-sized package.

Some additional bonuses: MoonBikes are zero-emission, completely silent and easy to charge, transport and store. They’re also pretty fun to ride, the company adds.

While MoonBikes are indeed electronics that are marketed to consumers, Las Vegas’ desert climate isn’t the ideal venue for passersby to get the full MoonBike experience.

So the company has developed something special for its second trip to CES: An interactive virtual reality experience.

According to the company, the exhibit will allow CES attendees to “experience the joy, fun, and solitude of riding a MoonBike,” presumably without wearing a jacket and a ski mask.

MoonBikes was founded in 2018 by Nicolas Muron, a former aeronautical engineer at Dassault.

Inspired by his love for the mountains and a deep interest in technology and sustainability, the young entrepreneur believed there was a genuine need for something different in mobility — thus the world’s first snow bike was born.

MoonBikes raised $650,000 in pre-seed funding in 2020 with business angels and partnered with Michelin and Bosch to build the two first batches of MoonBikes in France to ensure quality and safety.

In September, the France-based company opened a Boulder, Co., subsidiary. A month later, it closed a $5 million seed round.

MoonBikes are available in 20 countries, including the United States and Canada, and 10 cities in the U.S. They are priced starting at $8,900 and can be purchased on the company’s website.