January 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

CES 2023: Neutrogena partners with Nourished on 3D-printed skin health supplements
Image via Neutrogena and Nourished.

Peter SchorschJanuary 3, 20233min0

Related Articles

Tech

CES 2023: Voteer announces ‘seamless’ integration with Microsoft Teams

Tech

CES 2023: NVIDIA tech beams video games from the cloud to the car

Tech

Prelaunch.com booth features ‘best of the worst’ in CES history

SKINSTACKS
After a scan of their face, customers can print out dietary supplements to help address problem areas.

Neutrogena and the 3D supplement company Nourished are debuting new products at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show to help consumers reach their skin care goals.

The “Nourished x Neutrogena Skin360 SKINSTACKS” is appearing at this year’s CES, running in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. The tech aims to leverage artificial intelligence and the latest in 3D-printing technology to create on-demand dietary supplements carefully crafted with skin-loving ingredients,” according to a joint release from the companies.

Consumers will be able to log in to a website and use a “digital skin assessment” to scan and take a photo of their face, then answer a short survey about their skin care routine and goals. The Skin360 technology will then give “a lightning-fast analysis” of the person’s skin, looking at fine lines, wrinkles, smoothness, radiance and more.

The analysis was developed by taking in more than 10,000 “facial databases” with different skin types, ages and ethnicities. The tech uses “more than 100,000 skin pixels to analyze over 2,000 facial attributes” and offers “more than 2.5 million product recommendations.”

Those products include dietary supplements helping to address areas of concern for consumers.

“At Neutrogena, we are grounded in the belief that beauty begins with healthy skin and are proud of a heritage that consistently delivers skincare solutions built at the intersection of science and technology, in a way that makes sophisticated science simple and inclusive for our consumers,” said Roberto Khoury, Neutrogena senior vice president, in a prepared statement.

“Working with Nourished allows us to further that commitment by marrying our award-winning digital skin assessment with Nourished elegant 3D printing technology to create on-demand dietary supplements to help consumers meet their personal skincare goals.”

Nourished, meanwhile, specializes in 3D-printed vitamins and nutrition, making them natural partners with Neutrogena on the ambitious project. A 28-day supply of the products will be sold for $49.99.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCES 2023: NVIDIA tech beams video games from the cloud to the car

nextButt out: Miami Beach stubs tobacco products at beaches, parks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories