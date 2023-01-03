CES 2023: Neutrogena partners with Nourished on 3D-printed skin health supplements

Neutrogena and the 3D supplement company Nourished are debuting new products at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show to help consumers reach their skin care goals.

The “Nourished x Neutrogena Skin360 SKINSTACKS” is appearing at this year’s CES, running in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. The tech aims to leverage artificial intelligence and the latest in 3D-printing technology to create on-demand dietary supplements carefully crafted with skin-loving ingredients,” according to a joint release from the companies.

Consumers will be able to log in to a website and use a “digital skin assessment” to scan and take a photo of their face, then answer a short survey about their skin care routine and goals. The Skin360 technology will then give “a lightning-fast analysis” of the person’s skin, looking at fine lines, wrinkles, smoothness, radiance and more.

The analysis was developed by taking in more than 10,000 “facial databases” with different skin types, ages and ethnicities. The tech uses “more than 100,000 skin pixels to analyze over 2,000 facial attributes” and offers “more than 2.5 million product recommendations.”

Those products include dietary supplements helping to address areas of concern for consumers.

“At Neutrogena, we are grounded in the belief that beauty begins with healthy skin and are proud of a heritage that consistently delivers skincare solutions built at the intersection of science and technology, in a way that makes sophisticated science simple and inclusive for our consumers,” said Roberto Khoury, Neutrogena senior vice president, in a prepared statement.

“Working with Nourished allows us to further that commitment by marrying our award-winning digital skin assessment with Nourished elegant 3D printing technology to create on-demand dietary supplements to help consumers meet their personal skincare goals.”

Nourished, meanwhile, specializes in 3D-printed vitamins and nutrition, making them natural partners with Neutrogena on the ambitious project. A 28-day supply of the products will be sold for $49.99.