January 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   
Advertisement

Glenn Beck loans Bible to Ron DeSantis for second inauguration

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 3, 20234min2

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Matt Gaetz nominates Jim Jordan as alternate choice for House Speaker

HeadlinesInfluence

As Gov. DeSantis gobbles inauguration attention, Wilton Simpson hands GOP Cabinet sweep

FederalHeadlines

Byron Donalds picks up a single vote for House Speaker

Gov Bible
The Blaze website trumpeted the Governor's borrowing of Beck's holy book.

Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated his inauguration Tuesday in Tallahassee, and a conservative firebrand’s holy book was central to the proceedings.

Commentator Glenn Beck trumpeted the “exclusive” on his Blaze website, noting that the so-called “Bible of the Revolution,” borrowed from Beck himself, was central to the ceremony.

“The Aitken Bible, on loan from nationally syndicated radio host and co-founder of Blaze Media Glenn Beck, was the same on which great patriots — without whom there might not be an America today — swore their allegiance in the days of the nation’s founding,” read the piece from author Joseph MacKinnon.

The Bible dates back to 1782 and is housed in Beck’s “American Journey Experience” museum, “a state-of-the-art museum and research library replete with documents and antiquities speaking to America’s rise and greatness. Among the collection is Franklin D. Roosevelt’s wheelchair, the original script for Orson Welles’ ‘War of the Worlds,’ and original letters written by George Washington.”

Beck divulged that DeSantis could have picked an alternate holy book: a Bible owned by former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln. But he expected the Bible of the Revolution would be the ultimate choice, given the symbolism of “the men who fought for American independence.”

“I offered Gov. DeSantis the use of these Bibles for his use at his oath of office ceremony in Florida, as I believe his work in the state has real historic significance. It is the beginning of a renewal of the principles for which our Founders fought,” said Beck.

The Governor’s Office offered confirmation.

“That is indeed the Bible that the Governor used to swear the oath of office this morning,” asserted Press Secretary Bryan Griffin.

Not all reactions were positive. Former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried spotlighted the Governor’s decision to borrow Beck’s revolutionary-era holy book on Twitter: “If this doesn’t tell you EVERYTHING you need to know!”

The inauguration speech, which ran just over 16 minutes long, offered ample justification of how DeSantis’ Florida has rebuffed so-called “woke” ideologies in addition to more traditional inaugural speech pleasantries.

DeSantis has had a friendly, and sometimes newsy, relationship with Beck. In 2022, he went on Beck’s program to reveal the state’s renewed push against corporate ESG governance.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTeresa Mast files for Sarasota County Commission District 1

nextAs Gov. DeSantis gobbles inauguration attention, Wilton Simpson hands GOP Cabinet sweep

2 comments

  • annejane

    January 3, 2023 at 3:00 pm

    To Work From Home In The USA My friend’s aunt works online and earns $164 each hour. Even though she has been jobless for eight months, she managed to make $25,000 last month for only a few hours of computer work.
    .
    .
    DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE HERE———————->>> 9qr.de/QA3PYF

    Reply

  • Nancy F. Banister

    January 3, 2023 at 3:01 pm

    Congratulations to our Governor as he begins his second term, and thank you Glenn Beck for loaning our Governor the wonderful history laden Bible for the swearing in. It raises goosebumps on my arms and swells my heart to have such Americana and faith take place in today’s society.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories