January 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chris Latvala goes ‘home’ to Direct Mail Systems
Image via Latvala campaign.

Peter SchorschJanuary 5, 20233min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Who is Byron Donalds? Florida political observers followed his career for years

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.5.23

FederalHeadlines

Matt Gaetz said he won’t move on Speaker, labels Kevin McCarthy as ‘desperate

Chris Latvala
'We’re convinced he can take us to the next level.'

Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala is joining the direct mail and printing company that his father, Jack Latvala, founded more than 40 years ago.

Chris Latvala could often be found at Direct Mail Systems during his childhood, stuffing envelopes or applying address labels. In many ways, it’s a workplace he never left.

“It’s a natural fit for me,” said Chris Latvala, who was elected to the Pinellas County Commission in November after serving four terms in the state House.

“I literally grew up with DMS, and to this day, many of its key people are my mentors and friends. (Senior Vice President) Mike Pachik handled the campaign mailings for all of my Florida House races, including some groundbreaking work. It truly is a homecoming, and I’m proud to officially be part of the family.”

As an Account Executive, Latvala is expected to “help us grow our client base and build on the company’s strengths,” according to DMS President and CEO Mike Milligan.

“Chris represents the next generation of DMS leaders. He has valuable experience in the fundamentals of mail marketing and political strategy.  We’re convinced he can take us to the next level,” he added.

Based in St. Petersburg, Direct Mail Systems is a full-service creative agency and high-capacity production facility serving Republican campaigns at every level, in addition to non-profit organizations and commercial accounts.

Over the decades since its founding, it has grown into a top direct mail firm for campaigns in Florida and in several other states across the country. In conjunction with Chris Latvala’s hiring, DMS announced it is launching a digital marketing division to better serve its clients.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.5.23

nextWho is Byron Donalds? Florida political observers followed his career for years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories