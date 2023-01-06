NextGeneration TradeWinds expansion: An upscale investment

The TradeWinds goes back to the 1960s when it began as a modest collection of bungalows and smaller buildings.

Today, TradeWinds has become synonymous with not just the community of St. Pete Beach, but of Pinellas County and Tampa Bay as well. It is a global destination built on meeting — and exceeding — the needs of every guest who visits. The TradeWinds team has set the bar high: high-end restaurants, bars, and seemingly endless amenities for children and families. It has come a long way in 60 years.

There is considerable growth and change happening in Tampa Bay and in Florida right now. That’s why it is important to highlight and celebrate those who are growing smart, rather than just quickly.

The TradeWinds team has taken the time to engage with the people of St. Pete Beach, and talk to the residents, business owners and community leaders.

It’s because of community input that the TradeWinds plan follows the City of St. Pete Beach development code and their comprehensive plan. The TradeWinds team is wisely not seeking any variances. And as it stands right now the proposed plan is 1 million square feet less than the maximum of what would be allowed.

But building smart doesn’t mean it’s not classy. The TradeWinds team has engaged Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects, of Dallas, to take on the project. This team has designed many projects in Florida — like the Broward Convention Center and the Four Seasons.

Some highlights of the design include lowering the landscape to avoid blocking views. They’re also making sure the parking garages are attractive and won’t have headlights shining out on neighboring buildings. With innovative technology, the TradeWinds team will also be installing devices to reduce smoke from restaurants. They’ve hired consultants to plan sound systems that are targeted to very specific areas and are not disruptive. In response to input from their neighbors, they’re adding a second access to the north side of the property.

While the expansion promises to fit with the upscale look and feel expected of TradeWinds, the team has also promised that it will remain a stylistic fit with TradeWinds, which is known and loved in the community.