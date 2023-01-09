Last Call for 1.9.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office says it received “bombshell” evidence that could prove “damning” for the Joe Biden administration in a lawsuit related to border security.

According to a news release, the evidence includes U.S. Department of Homeland Security emails that contain talking points for the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection for a briefing with the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the Attorney General’s office, these emails “detail that the Biden administration’s destruction of the Trump administration’s immigration structures left the U.S. Border Patrol with no other options except to release almost all immigrants encountered.”

Moody’s office received the communications after filing a Freedom of Information Act request. She said that the U.S. Department of Justice should have disclosed the emails as part of the discovery process in the case, which alleges border officials did not uphold a federal law requiring them to detain inadmissible immigrants until they can be sent back to their home country.

In the trial, which began today in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Moody’s office is arguing that soon after Biden took office, the federal government began systematically ignoring the mandatory detention language. Moody’s legal team also presented the “bombshell” evidence in court today.

“Biden’s willingness to hide evidence and lie to the American people about the border crisis he created is deeply concerning. The records we obtained through our aggressive litigation efforts prove the Biden administration knew — as early as eight days after taking office — its destructive immigration policies were creating a colossal public safety crisis,” Moody said.

“The evidence that we fought ferociously to obtain is damning for the Biden administration, and we will continue to use his administration’s own actions and words against them in an attempt to force the President to follow the law.”

“This is a big loss for Florida, which hasn’t had a committee Chairman in five years despite being the fastest growing state with the second largest Republican delegation in the House. Florida deserves a seat at the leadership table. Our party needs to move forward and show the country that we’re ready to lead.”

— U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, upon losing the race for House Ways and Means Chair.

