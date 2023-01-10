January 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Physician Stephen Pyles qualifies in HD 24 Special Election

Jacob OglesJanuary 10, 20234min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis takes credit for Manny Diaz resignation as FDP Chair

2023Headlines

Justin Albright brings family name to Marion House race

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis warns Santa Claus against Chinese toys

Stephen Pyles ART
The first-time candidate has practiced medicine in Ocala nearly 40 years.

Dr. Stephen Pyles hasn’t run for office before. But he’s considered it numerous times.

Community leaders approached him in the early 2000s, while Gov. Jeb Bush still served, about seeking an open seat in the state Senate. The Ocala Republican declined. “I decided not to do it, and I always regretted not doing that,” he said. “When I heard about this opportunity, I thought maybe it’s time.”

Pyles has now qualified as a candidate in the Special Election for House District 24. That seat opened up following the resignation of former Rep. Joe Harding, who quit following a federal indictment.

Pyles for his part offers little opinion about Harding but considers him a supporter of the same political philosophies. In particular, he promises to pick up a similar agenda as far as parents’ rights.

“I’m for parents being more involved in children’s education,” he said. “I have a fair number of patients who are LGBT. I don’t think any of them, if you poll them as a group, are in favor of teaching about sex of any kind with children as young as kindergarten.”

Pyles has lived in the Ocala area for the last 38 years, he said. The medical doctor opened the Pain Treatment Center in the area in 1986.

In recent years, he said he’s grown increasingly concerned with a growing homelessness population in the area. He would like to see the state help with the area, noting a handful of homeless camps seem to exist in Marion County at all times now.

He said the population largely consists of three groups. That includes many with substance abuse problems and many in need of mental health care. There are also victims of economic circumstances beyond their control, including many children. All those issues can be addressed by state government.

“I think the services are there, and the people are there, and the two just aren’t getting together,” he said.

Pyles is one of five Republicans already qualified for the Special Election, and is running against Justin Albright, Ryan Chamberlin, Jose Juarez and Charlie Stone in a March 7 Primary. No Democrats have filed, but the qualification of a write-in candidate means the Primary will be closed.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Stone could return to the House after qualifying for Special Election

nextRight whale calf found dead in North Carolina, surveyors spot newborn calf off Georgia

One comment

  • Kathy Bentley

    January 10, 2023 at 11:30 am

    Pyles treated my mom several years ago before she passed away. I don’t know him other than that. I will say he has the worst attitude for a doctor. A narcissist I wouldn’t vote for, even though he’s a Republican!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories