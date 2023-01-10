Justin Albright brings family name to Marion House race

Justin Albright has served for years on government boards in Marion County. Now he wants a seat in the Legislature. The Ocala Republican this week has filed and qualified to run in a Special Election in House District 24.

While this will be his most serious campaign — at least with his own name on the ballot — Albright has long been part of the Marion County political world. For seven years, he Chaired the Marion Soil and Water Conservation District, resigning his seat on that board to seek the HD 24 seat.

Albright has also long served on public boards including the Ocala Planning and Zoning Commission and the Marion County Board of Adjusters. He’s also active in Kiwanis, and his father, George, served in Kiwanis International before his death.

He also worked on campaigns for his brother, Marion County Tax Collector George Albright Jr. The older Albright also served 12 years in the Legislature from 1988 to 2000.

“Politics is in my blood,” Justin Albright said. “It’s always been a passion. I live and breathe politics on the sidelines.”

But now he’s ready to join the fray himself. While he won his current local office without opposition, he enters a large field in the race to succeed Rep. Joe Harding. Harding resigned after a federal indictment.

Albright appears to be the only lifelong resident of Marion County in the race. He plans to run a positive campaign, but one taking strong stances on controversial topics.

The pro-life pol said he would support a “heartbeat bill” in the Legislature, one that could ban abortions as soon as a heartbeat can be medically detected as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The issue holds importance to Albright. He and wife, Caitlyn, just had a daughter after five years facing fertility issues. “Life is a precious thing at every stage to me,” he said.

He also wants the Legislature to prioritize mental health and rehabilitation services. A 20-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous, he believes the state can provide for numerous needs.

Five Republicans have qualified for the Special Election, including Ryan Chamberlin, Jose Juarez, Stephen Pyles and Charlie Stone. A GOP Primary is scheduled for March 7. With a write-in candidate already qualified, that election will be closed to just Republican voters.