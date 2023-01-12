Personnel note: Trey Price departing Florida Housing

After nearly six years at the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), Trey Price is resigning as Executive Director of the affordable housing public-private partnership.

Price’s resignation will take effect Feb. 1, as FHFC and other groups gear up for the final stretch until the 2023 Legislative Session.

“It’s been an honor to lead these great people at Florida Housing, who believe so much in the mission of providing housing to Floridians,” Price told Florida Politics.

Price joined FHFC as Executive Director in March 2017. Since then, as housing prices have skyrocketed in Florida, affordable housing has emerged as a key policy issue for Floridians.

Although lawmakers dropped the amount of money the state is supposed to set aside for affordable housing, the Legislature last year allocated $512 million for affordable housing initiatives, the most ever.

To ensure housing for public servants and first responders, FHFC helped the state launch the Hometown Heroes Housing Program. That program set aside $100 million to help law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, health care professionals, and active military or veterans purchase a home in their community.

The program quickly became the organization’s most popular, according to FHFC, and has so far provided 3,228 homeowners with more than $48 million in down payments and closing cost assistance.

FHFC Board Chair Mario Facella announced Price’s departure in a news release, expressing the organization’s sadness and gratitude.

“All of us on the Board, as well as Florida Housing staff, are extremely grateful for Trey’s leadership and service to the people of Florida and wish him the best of luck in future endeavors,” Facella said.

Price is already discussing plans with several firms and associations for the future.

Lawyers tell him Florida’s lobbying ban does not apply to people who held positions with public-private partnerships, like FHFC.

Before joining FHFC, Trey ran his own firm, Price Point Strategies. He also spent more than 14 years representing Florida Realtors.

When Price departs on Feb. 1, there will be just over a month until the 2023 Legislative Session begins on March 7. Florida Housing says it will continue its work during the transition.

Price presented FHFC’s overview and updates to lawmakers last week during the first interim committee meetings of the year, an early recognition by the Legislature that affordable housing remains a priority. New Senate President Kathleen Passidomo has also named affordable housing a priority for her two-year term.