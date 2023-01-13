January 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Maxwell Alejandro Frost staffs up Washington, Orlando offices
Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost is officially official.

Jacob OglesJanuary 13, 20234min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.13.23

HeadlinesTallahassee

Personnel note: John Dailey names Dionte Gavin Director of Communications

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

U.S. stops hundreds fleeing Cuba, Haiti by sea, returns most

Frost
Yuri Beckelman, Samantha Ramirez and Joy Goff-Marcil will work his Capitol office.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost now has full teams in place in his Washington and Orlando offices.

The youngest member of Congress tapped a 15-year veteran of the Hill, Yuri Beckelman, for his Chief of Staff. Beckelman previously served as Staff Director for the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress and as Senior Advisor to the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Frost hired Samantha Ramirez as Communications Director for his office. She was most recently the communications director and press secretary for former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign in Florida.

Former state Rep. Joy Goff Marcil, a recent state Senate candidate, will work in Frost’s Washington office. So will Tiffany Tresner, who comes on as Frost’s scheduler and previously served as Hoff-Marcil’s legislative aide in the Florida Legislature. She also previously worked for former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

The Orlando Democrat also staffed up his district office, naming Jason Henry as District Director. Henry previously worked for Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns as a senior aide, and before that job as communications and policy manager for the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness.

Frost hired Sarah Elbadri as his Deputy District Director and Director of Constituent Services. Elbadri will work out of the Orlando office. She most recently worked in Orange County Government, administering its Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome Yuri, Samantha, Jason, Trinity, and Sarah to the team and to work alongside them as we fight to deliver results to the people of Central Florida,” Frost said. “Whether it’s introducing bold, transformative legislation to move our country and communities forward or helping constituents get the support and resources they need — our office is here and ready to serve.”

Frost in August emerged as the Democratic nominee in a crowded field in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. He later handily won the General Election in November in the heavily Democratic seat.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.13.23

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories