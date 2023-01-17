Personnel note: John Truitt joins GrayRobinson

John Truitt, the former Deputy Secretary of Regulatory Programs at the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), has joined GrayRobinson’s Environmental and Sustainability Law Team as a shareholder in the Tallahassee office.

Known for his extensive regulatory experience in environmental, energy and water issues, Truitt will work with GrayRobinson business clients to address environmental regulatory challenges and compliance demands facing the public and private sectors.

“Having served under two Florida Governors, John has an uncanny creative ability to craft legislative and regulatory solutions for clients within the environmental, energy, and water space,” said GrayRobinson shareholder Ryan Matthews. “We’re excited to have John at GrayRobinson and continue the forward momentum of our environmental and sustainability law practice in the Sunshine State and beyond.”

Truitt was the longest-tenured Deputy Secretary for Regulatory Programs at DEP. During his time at the Department, he oversaw the implementation of environmental regulations and policy through four agency divisions, six district offices, the Office of Emergency Response, and the Florida Geological Survey. He was responsible for more than 1,000 employees and a budget of nearly $500 million.

Truitt also previously served as the chief adviser for Environmental and Regulatory Policy at DEP, chief prosecuting attorney and section manager at the Florida Department of Health, a chief adviser to a member of the Public Service Commission, and a chief attorney at the Office of Public Counsel.

“I’m thrilled to be at GrayRobinson, where I have the opportunity to work alongside some of the best attorneys and advisors in the business,” he said. “GrayRobinson knows Florida, and I am eager to get to work helping clients ensure consistent compliance, mitigate risk, and forecast sustainability concerns.”

Some of Truitt’s career accomplishments include negotiating the largest groundwater cleanup consent order in Florida; coordinating emergency response efforts related to Hurricanes Irma, Michael, Ian, and Nicole, as well as Piney Point wastewater disaster; leading Florida’s assumption of the Section 404 Program of the Clean Water Act; negotiating several multimillion-dollar settlements; and prevailing in the Citizens of the State of Florida v. Art Graham, etc., et al. case before the Florida Supreme Court.

A native of Florida, Truitt holds a law degree from Florida State University as well as a certificate in land use and environmental law, and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Kaplan University. He served in the U.S. Army as a team leader, squad leader, and Operations NCO.