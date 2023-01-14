January 14, 2023
Doug Emhoff to speak in Miami Monday

A.G. Gancarski

doug emhoff ap
The Second Gentleman will also participate in a service project.

The Second Gentleman of the United States is headed to South Florida.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be in Miami Monday.

The Second Gentleman will speak at at the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation’s 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast.

The 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation emerged three decades ago, when U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson was on the Miami-Dade School Board, as a way to “challenge the men of Miami-Dade County to intervene in the lives of ‘at-risk’ youth.

The program has flourished since, and has been expanded into other Florida counties.

Emhoff and Wilson will also participate in a service project at the Chapman Foundation, the White House advisory notes.

Further details will be forthcoming for both events, per the advisory.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

