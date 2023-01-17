Florida Bar recognizes Ron Book’s lifetime of service

South Florida lobbyist Ron Book won’t stand by as a local government takes steps to criminalize homelessness.

That’s how he characterizes an effort in Surfside to pass new legislation that would crack down on homelessness by implementing bans on panhandling, sleeping overnight in public spaces and using soap or shampoo at public showers.

Now, the Florida Bar is recognizing Book for his 35 years of service working with and for Florida’s poor and underserved communities, including pro bono contributions to combat homelessness and child abuse.

The Bar will recognize Book and 20 others for work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients at a Jan. 26 ceremony at the Supreme Court of Florida.

The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service awards were established in 1981 and are meant to encourage lawyers to volunteer free legal service to the poor by honoring those who make public service commitments. The awards also raise public awareness of the substantial volunteer services provided by Florida lawyers to those who cannot afford legal fees.

Florida Bar President Gary Lesser will present this year’s awards.

Book recently spoke out about Surfside’s proposed legislation, calling it “one of the most absurd proposals” he has ever heard that “serves as an effort to somehow put a distance between a homeless individual and others in our community,” according to the Miami Herald.

The measure includes five potential activity bans — obstructing sidewalks and streets; sleeping or camping on the beach or public property; showering with soap, washing clothes; panhandling; and urinating or defecating on public property.

Book told the Miami Herald the measure would “criminalize homelessness in a way that no other community in South Florida has been so regressively involved with trying to do.”

He also expressed frustration that the legislation is being contemplated in a city that does not impose a 1% food and beverage tax to help fund a Homeless Trust.

Book has long advocated for low-income and homeless communities, as well as for victims of child abuse.

He chairs the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, where he helped develop a community plan to end homelessness that has been praised as a national model.

His other charitable work includes co-founding Lauren’s Kids with his daughter, Sen. Lauren Book, which advocates for children’s protection. As chair of the organization, Book provides significant pro bono hours providing legal work.

He also serves as pro bono counsel to the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence, where he has provided services since 2001. With his daughter, Book has advocated for more than 20 legislative changes to help end childhood abuse.