January 18, 2023
Personnel note: Sal Nuzzo named SVP at James Madison Institute
Sal Nuzzo gets a boost to full vice president. Image via JMI.

Drew Wilson

nuzzo headshot ART
'Sal’s contributions to the entire organization and movement cannot be overstated.'

Tallahassee-based think tank The James Madison Institute is promoting Sal Nuzzo from Vice President to Senior Vice President.

“As JMI grows and expands our presence both in Florida and beyond, Sal’s contributions to the entire organization and movement cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Bob McClure, President and CEO of The James Madison Institute. “He has been a tireless advocate for exporting Florida’s success story across the country. Moreover, Sal has been pivotal in our development over the past eight years, and we would not be where we are without him.”

In his new role, Nuzzo will continue to oversee JMI’s policy operation, coalition building and strategy deployment across the country.

JMI noted Nuzzo’s efforts have netted him recognition from state leaders.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to Florida’s Government Efficiency Task Force, former Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller added him to the State Health Care Policy Advisory Council, and the American Legislative Exchange Council picked him to Chair its Communications and Technology Task Force.

Nuzzo also serves as the Florida lead for Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform state coalitions. His writing has been published in The Wall Street Journal, National Review, The Hill and Newsweek, and he also serves as a member of several policy work groups that advise Congressional and White House leaders of both parties.

“Sal is an integral part of the JMI team. I have yet to meet someone that is as dedicated and focused on the mission. He is always thinking two steps ahead. With his expertise, strong character and motivation, we are all better off,” said Logan Padgett, JMI’s Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs. “I can’t imagine life at JMI without Sal and I look forward to witnessing all that he will accomplish in his deservingly new role as Senior Vice President.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

