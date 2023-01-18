AARP launches 2023 Community Challenge grant program

AARP Florida is accepting applications for its 2023 AARP Community Challenge, which funds quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long term.

The grants are part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative and are aimed at projects that improve public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, and more.

The program, now in its seventh year, supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for all residents, especially those age 50 and older.

“AARP Florida is committed to helping communities across the state become great places to live for people of all ages with an emphasis on people age 50 and older. The Community Challenge Grant Program has proven that quick-action projects can lead to long-lasting improvements enhancing Floridians’ quality of life,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said.

This year will include two additional grant categories. The first offers capacity-building microgrants for projects improving walkability and starting or expanding a community garden. The challenge will also award demonstration grants for transportation improvement projects, with funding support provided by Toyota.

Another portion of demonstration grants will focus on promoting greater awareness of the benefits of accessory dwelling units as a housing solution.

The Community Challenge is open to eligible nonprofit organizations and government entities. Other types of organizations are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to tens of thousands of dollars for larger projects.

Eligible parties may apply for the 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant program now. The cutoff is March 15 at 5 p.m.

Since 2017, AARP has awarded more than $12.7 million to over 1,060 projects across the country, including 34 in Florida. The program provides direct support to all community types, including rural, suburban and urban communities.

Previous Community Challenge grants have led to impressive results, with nearly half of grantees leveraging their projects into additional funding support from private and public sector partners and eight in 10 overcoming barriers and advancing change.