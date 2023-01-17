Last Call for 1.17.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce announced that it will hold its Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability on May 11-12 in Orlando.

The Chamber says the conference is “the nation’s only conference of its kind dedicated to helping you and your company move the needle on safety, health, and sustainability.”

The event has already locked in several keynote speakers, each of whom was chosen for their expertise on the subject matter.

They include Harvard Business School executive fellow Matt Higgins; Ret. Gen. Richard Clarke, who recently retired as the 12th Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command; Correct Craft CEO Bill Yeargin; Dr. Caroline Leaf, a communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist; and Pat Geraghty, the president and CEO of Florida Blue’s parent company, GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation.

The Leadership Conference will also feature breakout sessions split into four tracks: Safety, Health, Sustainability and Leadership.

There will be a combined 20 breakout sessions and attendees are encouraged to choose their favored track or to mix sessions from multiple tracks to build a curriculum tailored to their and their business’ needs.

The conference will be held at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Registration is currently open and there is an early sign-up rate for those who register on or before Feb. 17.

—“Ron DeSantis’s war on ‘wokeness’ is a war against the First Amendment” via Ian Millhiser of Vox

—“DeSantis takes on the likability issue (sort of)” via Jonathan Martin of POLITICO

—“‘You f***ed me’: Vern Buchanan reportedly cursed out Kevin McCarthy after Ways and Means decision” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“The conspiracies powering the GOP-controlled House” via Kara Voght of Rolling Stone

—“The Supreme Court Justices do not seem to be getting along” via Steven Mazie of The Atlantic

—”Gov. DeSantis, Cabinet tap three agency heads, restrict ESG in investments” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

—“Florida prisons have ‘significant vacancies’ in staff positions; lack money for key inmate programs” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—”Veterans’ nursing homes need more staff, money to meet challenges” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Florida education leaders say results validate school reopening, shift from Common Core” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Immigration spike has created an unexpected wave of enrollment at Miami-Dade schools” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald

—”Outlook optimistic from House for Florida Wildlife Corridor” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics

—“Wait, was that two state attorneys throwing beads at Tampa’s MLK Day parade?” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times

“We were losing more correctional officers than we were gaining. Since that raise, the trend has reversed. We have turned the corner, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

— Dept. of Corrections Deputy Secretary Richard Comerford, on the prison staffing shortage.

