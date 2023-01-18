Ron DeSantis worries Hunter Biden could have had access to classified documents

Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking out about President Joe Biden’s current scandal related to classified document retention from his time as Vice President.

DeSantis, addressing media and supporters in Daytona Beach Shores, contended that the issue was especially serious given that one of the President’s children could have accessed the materials stored in Biden’s garage in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Look, he said it was incredibly reckless to have classified. He said all this stuff, you know, on “60 Minutes,” and now you find out he had them stashed behind his Corvette at his house that Hunter had access to, which is definitely a security risk in my book.”

“And so, I think it just shows you what some of these folks do. They had all this stuff to say. Now they’re acting like this is something, like it’s not a big deal,” DeSantis added. “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. You can’t have two different sets of rules based on your political party.”

DeSantis’ sideswipe at the younger Biden should come as no surprise, as he invoked Hunter’s name last year in a tweet condemning a federal search of Donald Trump’s Florida compound for classified documents purloined by the former President.

“The raid of (Mar-a-Lago) is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” DeSantis contended.

DeSantis also has waded into the ongoing controversy about a laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden, a story that did not get traction during the 2020 campaign.

“The Hunter Biden story was true. The typical corporate media outlets chose to ignore it. They wanted to beat Trump,” DeSantis said last year.

DeSantis’ comments come in the wake of reporting from The Associated Press and elsewhere that White House lawyer Richard Sauber said six pages of classified documents from Biden’s time as Vice President were found during a search of Biden’s private library earlier this month. Additional documents were found in Biden’s garage at his Delaware home, and at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center.

Thus far, former President Trump appears to have secreted more classified documents. More than 300 classified documents were retained at Trump’s Florida compound. At least some of those were top secret. And Trump repeatedly failed to return the docs despite efforts from government officials requesting them.