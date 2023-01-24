Personnel note: Holland & Knight adds Jon Steverson to Tallahassee office

Jon Steverson is joining Holland & Knight as a senior policy adviser in the Tallahassee office.

Steverson worked as Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for two years during Gov. Rick Scott’s administration. Since leaving public service in 2017, he has built a reputation as a strong advocate for his public and private sector clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon to our team,” said Karen Walker, who leads Holland & Knight’s Government Section. “Jon has a long history of public service to the state of Florida, particularly in areas involving growth management and environmental policies. Since transitioning to the private sector, Jon has used his unique knowledge and experience to effectively advise and represent clients before Florida governmental entities to help achieve their business objectives.”

During his years in government, Steverson held multiple agency roles under three Governors. As DEP Secretary, he advanced the department’s vision and goals through partnerships with lawmakers, industry representatives, environmental interest groups and other stakeholders.

He previously served as Executive Director of the Northwest Florida Water Management District, as the DEP’s Special Counsel on Policy and Legislative Affairs and as an acting Deputy Secretary for Water Policy and Ecosystem Restoration. Most recently, he was a public affairs director at law firm Foley & Lardner. He earned a law degree and a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

“I’m very excited about the impact I’ll have at Holland & Knight,” Steverson said. “Throughout my years in public and private practice, I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside several attorneys and advisors at Holland & Knight. Every time they impressed me with the level of substantive knowledge, professionalism and political acumen they bring to their advocacy for clients. I hope to build upon the firm’s existing government relations practice and achieve the best results for our clients.”

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with approximately 1,700 lawyers and other professionals in 32 offices worldwide. Its Tallahassee office provides lobbying services and represents clients in regulatory matters, including health care regulation, education, insurance, the environment, state and local taxation, public utilities, education, transportation and data privacy. The firm also regularly represents clients in government procurement matters, administrative law, commercial litigation, appellate matters and internal investigations.

Holland & Knight recently celebrated 50 years in Tallahassee. It marked the occasion with a fundraiser benefitting Elder Care Services.