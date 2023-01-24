January 24, 2023
UF repeats as No. 1 in U.S. News online bachelor’s rankings
The University of Florida.

UF Monuments and Buildings
UF is also the No. 1 online university for veterans and active-duty service members.

For the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked the University of Florida as the top institution in the country to offer an online bachelor’s degree.

The rankings organization also named UF as the country’s No. 1 university for veterans and active-duty service members to earn an online bachelor’s degree. The top veterans ranking recognizes student retention and graduation rates, faculty credentials and UF’s certification for participation in the GI Bill and Yellow Ribbon program.

“The recognition of the university’s online bachelor’s degree program is a tribute to the team that develops and delivers that program and the students who challenge the program to be the best,” said Andrew McCollough, UF associate provost and director of UF’s Office of Teaching and Technology. “Whether we are serving veterans, working parents, career professionals or traditional students, this evaluation suggests we are moving in the right direction.”

U.S. News also recognized several individual online degree programs at UF. The university’s bachelor’s in business administration ranked as the No. 1 online business bachelor’s program in the nation and the online bachelor’s degree program in psychology ranked No. 4.

In total, UF Online offers 25 bachelor’s degree options from 10 colleges with several academic specializations. Further, several of UF’s online master’s programs ranked among the top in the country, including education (No. 1), business administration (No. 4), engineering (No. 12) and UF’s non-MBA business programs (No. 31).

“Our nationally recognized faculty and staff have established an impactful, fulfilling and supportive online educational environment that results in exceptional student outcomes,” said Joe Glover, UF’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. “The success of UF’s online degree programs exemplifies the university’s commitment to high-quality offerings across platforms.”

UF said the rankings “reflect a period of unprecedented achievement and momentum at UF.” In September, U.S. News ranked UF the No. 5 public university in the country for the second year in a row, reaffirming UF’s status as an academic powerhouse in research, innovation, educational excellence, student outcomes and technology transfer.

Also, UF faculty surpassed $1 billion in research spending for the first time in 2022, developing treatments for diseases, new agricultural products, engineering solutions and countless other advancements.

Artificial intelligence is the centerpiece of a major, long-term initiative at UF to build the first AI university in the country, combining world-class research infrastructure, cutting-edge research, and a transformational approach to curriculum.

