Supreme Court rules 15-week abortion ban will remain — at least temporarily

The state Supreme Court Monday refused to block the state’s prohibition on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy as the legal battle challenging the new law continues.

The 4-1 decision to keep the 15-week ban in effect was in response to abortion clinics and one doctor asking that an injunction that would allow abortions after 15 weeks remain in effect while underlying issues with the law are resolved before the Court.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper found that the law (HB 5) did violate the Florida Constitution’s right to privacy, which is more explicit than the U.S. Constitution’s. He issued an injunction against the ban’s enforcement July 5, making it so that women could have an abortion up to the time that Roe v. Wade allowed.

But the state appealed that decision in the First District Court of Appeal and Cooper’s injunction was in effect for less than an hour. Abortion rights supporters filed an appeal of that decision in August.

The Supreme Court turned away the appeal of the First District Court of Appeal’s ruling in one sentence Monday, with no reasoning. It was signed by Justices Charles Canady, Ricky Polston, John Couriel and Jamie Grosshans.

Justice Jorge Labarga, however, dissented, saying that the plaintiffs, “have met the exacting burden required for this Court to stay the First District of Appeal’s decision pending review in this Court.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor called Monday’s ruling, “radical and extreme.”

“Even with a strong and broad right to privacy in the Florida Constitution AND long-standing legal precedent, the Florida Supreme Court and the GOP politicians want to control our lives and restrict the freedom to make person choices,” Castor tweeted.

The state’s 15-week ban on abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest, was passed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark court case, Roe v. Wade that gave women the right to an abortion up to the point when a baby can survive outside the womb. Numerous states filled the void the overturned court ruling left by passing laws that effectively banned the procedure completely. Texas, for example, banned the procedure before most women know they are pregnant.

The Gov. Ron DeSantis hailed the passage of Florida’s law – the state’s most restrictive since abortion became legal . He has alluded to promoting more laws that would roll back abortion rights further, although he has not been specific about what changes he would support.

“House Bill 5 protects babies in the womb who have beating hearts, who can move, who can taste, who can see, and who can feel pain,” DeSantis said when he signed the bill. “Life is a sacred gift worthy of our protection, and I am proud to sign this great piece of legislation which represents the most significant protections for life in the state’s modern history.”

But abortion rights groups filed suits, state by state, to establish the right to an abortion under state constitutions because language in some of them protects a woman’s privacy and equal rights.

The South Carolina Supreme Court earlier this month provided an early, first hopeful sign the strategy would work. It ruled that South Carolina’s ban on abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy violated the right to privacy as stated in the South Carolina Constitution, according to the New York Times.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani called Monday’s ruling — coming one day after the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling — “heartbreaking.”

“They have not closed the door completely but allowing the ban to remain in effect continues to cause individuals’ suffering and takes away our freedoms,” the Orlando area lawmaker said.