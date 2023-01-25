January 25, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Will Donald Trump get aggressive in 2023? Image via AP.

Associated PressJanuary 25, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 1.25.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

House panel advances bill to require greater financial disclosure from Mayors, City Councilmembers

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Judges request $9M more for stalled 2th District Court of Appeal project in St. Pete

https___d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net_production_54711334-21a5-40d1-b075-a37bec1d5893
The social media giant follows Twitter in reinstating the former President.

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after a two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, said.

Trump, in a post on his own social media network, blasted Facebook’s decision to suspend his account as he praised his own site, Truth Social.

“FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since “deplatforming” your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!” he wrote.

He was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection. Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. He has not tweeted.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJudges request $9M more for stalled 2th District Court of Appeal project in St. Pete

nextHouse panel advances bill to require greater financial disclosure from Mayors, City Councilmembers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories