January 30, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Justin Thames joins TECO

Drew WilsonJanuary 30, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Port Everglades debuts new brand, logo for raising awareness

HeadlinesInfluence

Trustees picked by Ron DeSantis may change progressive college

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Florida Council of 100 adds Michael Simas as COO

THAMES Justin ART
He was hired as Director of State Government Relations.

Justin Thames is joining TECO’s government relations team as Director of State Government Relations, effective Feb. 10.

In his new role, Thames will be responsible for cultivating and managing government relationships at the state level, identifying state government issues that will impact the company and developing policy positions on state issues.

He supports Stephanie Smith, who was hired last fall to serve as the Vice President of State and Regional Affairs for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas.

“Justin Thames is an absolute superstar. As the lobbyist for my professional association, I could not have asked for a better representative,” said Sarasota Sen. Joe Gruters, a CPA by trade. “He is a fierce advocate and is as sharp as they come.  He will do an amazing job working with another superstar, Stephanie Smith, on behalf of TECO in the years to come.”

Thames joins Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas from the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, where he led public policy, advocacy, government affairs and regulatory efforts since 2011. Thames previously worked as a political action coordinator for the League of Southeastern Credit Unions.

A fourth-generation Floridian and Florida State University graduate, Thames has deep roots in the community, serving on the boards of the Hang Tough Foundation, American Red Cross and Florida Association of Professional Lobbyists.

Tampa Electric serves more than 800,000 customers in Hillsborough County and parts of Polk, Pasco and Pinellas counties. Its coverage area includes approximately 2,000 square miles within West Central Florida. They are Florida’s top producer of solar energy per customer.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Florida Council of 100 adds Michael Simas as COO

nextTrustees picked by Ron DeSantis may change progressive college

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories