Personnel note: Daniel Nordby to chair Shutts & Bowen Appellate Practice Group

Shutts & Bowen announced that Tallahassee partner Daniel E. Nordby has been named Practice Group Leader of the firm’s Appellate Practice Group.

Nordby is a leader in appellate advocacy and has experience in all types of civil appellate and original writ proceedings before Florida’s appellate courts and often handles cases of first impression in the areas of constitutional law, administrative law, election law, and insurance law.

He has presented oral arguments before the Florida Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit and Florida’s district courts of appeal.

Nordby is Florida Bar Board Certified as a specialist in Appellate Practice, a credential recognizing credibility and professional expertise that is held by less than a half percent of The Florida Bar’s 100,000-plus members.

“I am so pleased Dan has been named Practice Group Leader of the Appellate Practice Group,” said Ben Gibson, the Managing Partner of Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office. “He is an experienced and skilled appellate practitioner who has garnered the trust and respect of his clients, colleagues, and the courts in Florida and at the federal level. Dan is perfectly situated to lead one of Shutts’ most distinguished practice groups as we continue to help our clients with their most consequential legal issues at the appellate level.”

Nordby credits Shutts and his appellate colleagues for his success.

“It’s an honor to be selected to lead the Appellate team,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with some of the best appellate attorneys in Florida to further the mission of the Appellate Practice Group.”

Shutts & Bowen is a full-service law firm that employs about 300 attorneys across more than 30 practice areas. In addition to Tallahassee, the firm has offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa and West Palm Beach.