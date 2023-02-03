Emergency rule establishes April application period for new Medical Marijuana Treatment Center licenses

The Department of Health has established an application window for the April 2023 batching cycle for new Medical Marijuana Treatment Center applications.

An emergency rule (64ER23-1) sets the application window for applicants from April 24 at 9 a.m. until April 28 at 5 p.m.

The application guidelines set forth in a previous emergency rule (64ER22-9) established in December, require a $146,000 nonrefundable application fee to the state for new medical marijuana entities wishing to do business in the state. That rule will apply to the application period established for the April 2023 batching cycle.

The application fee under the December rule is more than double the previous fee.

The December rule did not provide a timeline for application batching cycles. The new rule clarifies the timing.

A total of 22 licenses will be available during the April 2023 batching cycle.

Applications must be submitted to the Department in accordance with the previous emergency rule.

The state is projecting 1,044,072 patients will qualify for medical marijuana treatment and register with the state by June 2024.

Taylor Patrick Biehl, a lobbyist with Capitol Alliance Group, previously told Florida Politics businesses are eager to operate in Florida and medical marijuana companies are no different.

“We’ve been anticipating this for the past several years,” he said, adding the emergency rules now allow for expansion.

It’s not only application costs that will increase. The state appears to also be increasing the costs for businesses to stay licensed. Medical marijuana treatment centers currently are required to pay $60,063.

In determining the fee, the state will calculate how much money it spent regulating the industry over the previous two fiscal years and subtract from that the amount it collected in application fees. The sum will be divided by the number of medical marijuana treatment centers licensed.

It’s not clear how much the state has spent regulating the industry over the last several years, but the Department of Health included a $6.2 million increase for the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) in its most recent budget request to state legislators. About half of that will be spent on hiring an additional 31 staff at its Tallahassee headquarters. It also wants to staff new regional offices.

The other half will be spent on outside contractors that administer the seed-to-sale tracking systems; produce medical marijuana identification cards; conduct background screenings; review licenses; and provide outside legal work.

____

Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics contributed to this report.