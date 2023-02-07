February 7, 2023
Tampa Bay Times endorses Janet Cruz for City Council
Image via Janet Cruz campaign.

Janet Cruz new 2023
'Janet Cruz’s long history in elected office and relationship-building skills make her uniquely suited for this citywide seat.' 

Earning perhaps one of the most important nods in a local election, former Sen. Janet Cruz landed a recommendation from the Tampa Bay Times in her race for Tampa City Council, District 3.

“Cruz is a seasoned public official who knows how to navigate political and policy differences. She is a voice of reason whose personal skills and practicality brings people together,” the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board wrote in its recommendation. “Her energy and sense of fair play are also critical attributes for a citywide council member.”

The paper’s recommendation comes despite an incumbent being on the ballot. Lynn Hurtak was appointed to City Council after the former District 3 member, John Dingfelder, resigned. 

Its recommendation includes positive words about Hurtak, Cruz’s top opposition in the crowded race. But the editorial board notes that what “distinguishes” them“ is not the candidates’ agendas, but their prospects for delivering them.”

“Janet Cruz’s long history in elected office and relationship-building skills make her uniquely suited for this citywide seat,” they wrote. 

The Times recommendation also notes Cruz’s relationship to Mayor Jane Castor, an important facet in the District 3 race given Hurtak’s history of voting against Castor’s agenda or for limiting her executive power. 

Cruz’s daughter, Ana Cruz, is Castor’s longtime partner. The editorial board notes that some may question “whether that poses a conflict,” but adds that “voters would have ample opportunity to watch and hold Cruz accountable if that relationship affects her performance.”

“Cruz has demonstrated her independence throughout her career and deserves the benefit of the doubt,” they added. 

“I am tremendously honored to once again be endorsed by the Tampa Bay Times. Over a decade of public service has taught me that the only way we can get things done is by working together,” Cruz said of the Times’ nod. “As your next City Councilwoman, I will work tirelessly to bring people and ideas together for a stronger Tampa. I am ready to get to work!”

Cruz appears well-poised to post a strong performance in the March 7 election. The only poll taken of the race so far, an internal poll by Frederick Polls, found Cruz with 51% support among voters, enough to avoid a runoff if that number holds. Hurtak posted just 23% support in that same poll. 

It further found that 63% of voters would support a City Council candidate who works with Castor to support her agenda. 

Additionally, Cruz has raised more than any other candidate in the race, with $70,000 banked as of late January. Some of that total is self-reported by the campaign to Florida Politics. As of Feb. 3, Hurtak had posted nearly $46,000 raised. Cruz has until Friday to file campaign finance reports covering January and the first few days of February.

