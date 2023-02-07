Mark your calendars: House Republicans announce February fundraising slate

House Republicans are holding a flurry of fundraisers this month, most benefitting members of the 2022 freshman class.

The list so far includes seven events and provide ample opportunity for members of The Process to rack up facetime with House Speaker Paul Renner, Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and future Speaker Sam Garrison.

Here’s a rundown of the fundraisers scheduled in the run-up to the 2023 Legislative Session.

Feb. 7: Rep. Fabían Basabe

Rep. Fabían Basabe will host a fundraiser at the House Campaigns Office, 106 S. Monroe St., on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Basabe is in his first term representing House District 106, which covers all or part of the municipalities of Aventura, Bay Harbor Islands, Miami Beach, North Bay Village, North Miami Beach and Sunny Isles.

The former reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad won election last year in one of the closest House contests in the state — just 240 votes separated him from Democratic nominee and former Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Jordan Leonard.

Through December he had raised $1,000 for his 2024 campaign and had about the same amount in his political committee, Common Sense For Florida.

Those looking to attend his fundraiser can send an RSVP to [email protected] or call 305-842-9606.

Feb. 13: Reps. Adam Anderson, Berny Jacques and Brad Yeager

House Speaker Paul Renner, Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and future Speaker Sam Garrison are headlining a fundraiser for three freshmen Representatives next week.

The Feb. 13 event will benefit Reps. Adam Anderson, Berny Jacques and Brad Yeager. It will be held at the House Campaigns Office at 5:30 p.m.

Anderson was elected to represent House District 57 without opposition last year. The district covers part of Pinellas County and is drawn to elect a Republican.

Jacques, a former prosecutor, represents Pinellas-based House District 59. He secured the seat with a 20-point win over Democrat Dawn Douglas in November.

Yeager also hails from the Tampa Bay area, representing a portion of Pasco County in House District 56 which is a Republican stronghold. He was elected without opposition in November.

To RSVP for the fundraiser, email [email protected].

Feb. 15: Reps. Jennifer Canady and Tiffany Esposito

The House Campaigns Office will serve as the venue to another 5:30 p.m. fundraiser on Feb. 15, this one to boost the re-election accounts of Reps. Jennifer Canady and Tiffany Esposito.

As with the Feb. 13 event, the House Speaker and the two men in line to succeed him appear atop the event invite.

Canady is serving her first term representing House District 50, which covers part of Polk County including a portion of Lakeland. She won the safely Republican without opposition in the General Election.

Esposito represents House District 77, which covers part of Lee County, including Fort Myers. She defeated Democratic nominee Eric Engelhart in a 67%-33% rout three months ago.

RSVPs may be sent to [email protected] or [email protected].

Feb. 20: Rep. Shane Abbott

House leadership will help another freshman refill his coffers with a Feb. 20 fundraiser at the Governors Club.

The event will benefit DeFuniak Springs Rep. Shane Abbott, who emerged from a contested Republican Primary to succeed former Rep. Brad Drake in Northwest Florida’s House District 5.

Abbott, a pharmacist, has proved to be a prolific fundraiser — collecting more than $400,000 in campaign cash and another $200,000 through his committee Prescription for Florida’s Prosperity ahead of his Primary win.

Those looking to swing by the event can send an RSVP to [email protected].

Feb. 20: Reps. Traci Koster, Lauren Melo and Dana Trabulsy

After the Abbott fundraiser,House leadership is will zoom over to the House Campaigns Office hosting another three-for-one fundraiser at the House Campaigns Office at 5:30 p.m.

This time, the event will benefit a trio of GOP sophomores: Reps. Traci Koster, Lauren Melo and Dana Trabulsy.

Koster, of Tampa, represents Hillsborough County-based House District 66. The district has a Republican lean but is considered somewhat competitive. However, like most Republicans on the 2022 ballot, she ran up the score in November, winning her second term by 20 points.

Melo, who chairs the Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee, represents Hendry County and part of Collier, including Naples. She represents the decidedly Republican House District 82 and skated into a second term without facing an opponent in the General Election.

Education Quality Subcommittee Chair Trabulsy represents the new House District 84, which covers a portion of St. Lucie County. She secured a second term in the House after earning 61% of the vote against Democratic challenger Forest Blanton.

RSVPs should be directed to [email protected].

Feb. 21: Rep. Jeff Holcomb

Renner, Perez and Garrison will flex their fundraising might for another freshman with a Feb. 21 event at the House Campaigns Office.

This time the beneficiary is Spring Hill Rep. Jeff Holcomb, who represents Hernando County and a portion of Pasco in the new House District 53.

Holcomb won election after walloping his Democratic opponent 70%-30% in November. He also ran up the score in August, when he cruised past Primary challenger Anthony Kocovic with nearly 83% of the vote.

Supporters can get in the door by sending an RSVP to [email protected].

Feb. 22: Rep. Spencer Roach

The last item for your event calendar is a Feb. 22 fundraiser benefitting Rep. Spencer Roach.

Roach represents Southwest Florida’s House District 76, which covers all of DeSoto County as well as portions of Charlotte and Lee counties. He was elected to his third term without opposition in the Primary or General Election.

Heading into the 2023 Legislative Session, the North Fort Myers Republican was named Chair of the Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee.

His fundraiser will be held in the Fountain Room at Andrew’s Downtown, 228 S. Adams St., starting at 6 p.m. Renner and Perez are listed at the top of the event invite.

RSVPs should be sent to [email protected].