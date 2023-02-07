Tyler Sununu: Struggling to keep up — inflation, rising costs challenge providers in iBudget Wavier program

Many Floridians with intellectual disabilities and autism that need critical life quality services turn to providers funded by Florida’s iBudget Waiver.

Services such as residential group homes, day programs, in-home support, and employment programs are available to help Florida’s most vulnerable citizens. The ultimate goal is to have these individuals in a safe, caring, and appropriate setting that supports and meets the needs of the individual and helps them stay as independent as possible.

Two years ago, many programs supporting individuals with disabilities were forced to be pared back or eliminated due to financial challenges. Over 100 homes closed, and 54 of those closed as a direct result of the programs’ inability to pay qualified staff as the wage reimbursement rate was no longer competitive in the workplace.

This was a devastating blow to the individual and their families, who rely on these services for support and care.

Fortunately, the state government took action to address the issue, with Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature increasing funding for employee wages and providing a one-time payment to help retain employees and prevent additional closures.

However, adequately financing non-wage services for these programs could become a serious problem if not addressed. We are all feeling the squeeze of increased prices, and these programs are certainly not exempt. The Consumer Price Index has increased by 20% over the last five years — but an increase in non-wage operational costs for iBudget providers has not been addressed or adjusted in those five long years.

Rising costs continue to be a major challenge for those who provide these services, particularly when it comes to insurance rates, rent, and overall maintenance. These costs have been increasing at an alarming rate, making it increasingly difficult for these providers to stay operating.

For owners and employees of these providers, they have the sole focus of providing the best possible living conditions for their clients. Not having adequate funding that addresses the reality of inflation and the impact that it has on providing quality services puts these providers and the individuals they serve at risk of not having the daily care and environment that they deserve.

It is critical that action is taken again this year to ensure that these providers can continue to deliver the care and support that these individuals need and deserve.

Residents of group homes deserve proper housing, caring staff, and assurance of a future where they will be taken care of. The residents and their families should not have to worry about whether their homes will be closed due to financial difficulties.

A potential solution to this problem is to increase the funding for reimbursement rates for agencies serving individuals on the iBudget Waiver.

This will help cover the cost of the current, unprecedented inflation. Our requested increase would be the first time in 5 years that our providers would be provided additional discretionary funding. Each provider would be able to address the greatest cost drivers at their facility with this additional funding to ensure clients are provided a safe, caring, and optimal experience.

Providers play a vital role in the lives of adults living with intellectual disabilities.

We must ensure that the people and providers who care and support these extraordinary Floridians are able to continue for years to come.

The individuals they serve deserve caring staff, quality living situations and support to live their lives to the fullest, and we must do everything in our power to make that a reality in the free and caring state of Florida.

___

Tyler Sununu is president and CEO of the Florida Association of Rehabilitation Facilities.