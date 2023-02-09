Personnel note: Moore celebrates 30th anniversary, announces new partners

Marketing and public affairs agency Moore is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and it’s taking steps to ensure it celebrates many more.

The milestone comes five years after owners Karen and Richard Moore undertook a five-year growth program to expand client services, grow revenue, and develop the next generation of ownership and leadership.

The plan was successful. Moore has seen revenues grow by 79% over the past five years and is reporting a 92% team retention rate and 97% client retention rate. Moore has also been recognized as a top public relations firm by influential trade journals, such as PRNEWS.

“One of the most important things a leader can do is to identify and prepare the next generation of leaders,” said Karen Moore, the firm’s CEO. “The 30 years of Moore have been built on a strong foundation of support, guidance, and mentorship across the entire enterprise to develop, recruit, and retain the best and brightest professionals in the business.”

Meanwhile, Moore President and COO Terrie Ard, a minority shareholder in the firm, has taken the lead on developing the firm’s future leaders, seven of whom were recently elevated to partner.

Joining the Moores and Ard as partners are

—Andrea Blount, Vice President of Finance and Administration

—Jordan Jacobs, APR, CPRC, Senior Vice President, Strategic Lead of MarComm and Creative

—Audrey Goff, Vice President, Strategic Lead of Client and Partner Development

—Nanette Schimpf, APR, CPRC, Vice President, Strategic Lead of Crisis Communications and Reputation Management

—D’Arcy Toffolo, Executive Managing Director, Strategic Lead of Paid Media and Digital Innovation

—Fern Senra-James, APR, Managing Director, Strategic Lead of Multicultural and Diversity Communications

—Liz Underwood, Managing Director, Strategic Lead of Public Affairs

“Each of these Partners has been chosen purposefully and intentionally after years of working together, aligning our thinking, and sharing a vision,” Ard said. “This Partner program further emphasizes that we believe in always putting the team first. We have a philosophy that each employee at Moore is the most important asset in this company, which is why our culture ranks nationally among the highest in the industry.”

Moore said it plans to continue growing and developing future leaders through the creation of a new Board of Directors, which will be chaired by Karen Moore and include Ard, Richard Moore and Blount.