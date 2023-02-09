Paul Renner appoints Robert Brackett to RPOF State Executive Committee

House Speaker Paul Renner is appointing Rep. Robert Brackett to the Florida State Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Florida.

“I am honored to accept this appointment to the Florida State Executive Committee,” Brackett said. “With the new year underway, I look forward to representing the Republican Party of Florida and fighting for the issues that matter.”

Brackett, of Vero Beach, is a first-term lawmaker representing Indian River County and part of Brevard County in the new House District 34.

The State Executive Committee is the governing board of the Republican Party of Florida and has broad responsibilities over party matters and rulemaking authority over matters ranging from the establishment of county executive committees to the process for selecting national committeemen and committeewomen as well as for nominating presidential electors.

Florida statutes require recognized political parties in the state to be represented by a state executive committee. Under the rules, the current House Speaker is entitled to make 10 appointments to the committee.

Brackett’s appointment comes in the wake of Florida Republican’s dominant performance up and down the ballot in the Midterm Elections, which saw the party gain supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.

A news release announcing Brackett’s appointment states: “Republicans remain united and committed to strengthening the State Party. The state of Florida is a leader in economic freedom, population growth, and public higher education thanks to common-sense legislation promoted by the Republican Party of Florida.”