What’s next for Joe Gruters?

For the past two election cycles, Sen. Joe Gruters has helped lead the Republican Party of Florida to landslide victories across the state. Today, his sometimes-tumultuous tenure as Chairman comes to an end as his party convenes in Orlando to pick a new leader.

No one can deny the gains the Republican Party of Florida made with Gruters at the helm. From party registration surges to massive election triumphs at the presidential and statewide levels, Gruters undoubtedly left his mark on the state’s electoral makeup.

His unconventional (being polite) style, however, has also left him in hot water with Ron DeSantis and his lieutenants who did not always appreciate sharing the spotlight with the self-described “Maverick.“

So where does Gruters go next?

Some in The Process believe the Senator from Southwest Florida will look to succeed Jimmy Patronis as Florida’s next Chief Financial Officer. Gruters, who has previously expressed interest in the position, certainly fits the bill as a certified public accountant who has developed a positive reputation among the state’s grassroots base from his time as party chairman.

There are others who ponder whether Gruters will look to put state level politics behind him and run for Congress – specifically the sixteenth Congressional District currently held by his former boss, Congressman Vern Buchanan.

There are no indications yet whether Buchanan will run for re-election after having been screwed out of the Ways & Means chairmanship. But, as Tara Palmeri of Puck News reports, the possibility of Buchanan not running for re-election or even leaving early is “fueling anxiety” among House Republicans grappling with a razor thin majority.

Whether Buchanan hangs up his cleats in 2024 or is in office until the end of this decade, Gruters will by no means clear a Republican primary field that could include Buchanan’s son, Rep. James Buchanan, Rep. Tommy Gregory and Rep. Fiona McFarland, among others.

“Joe is ultimately going to do what is in the best interest of the state and his family,” said Max Goodman, the senator’s long-time political consultant who also represents Buchanan and McFarland. “I can tell you his sole focus is on the upcoming Legislative Session and any talk about his future can be left to the talking heads.”

Well, this talking head predicts we’ll have a better indication of what Gruters intends to do sooner rather than later.