February 20, 2023
Lobbying compensation: Meenan PA takes $470K in 2022 pay

Phil Ammann

Meenan
The latest report suggests that Meenan could have brought in a maximum of $910,000 in 2022.

The five-member bench at Meenan PA earned an average of $470,000 last year lobbying the Legislature and Executive Branch.

With compensation reports for the fourth quarter turned in, the three-person lobbying crew notched $250,000 in legislative lobbying pay and $200,000 in executive branch lobbying pay in 2021.

Lobbying firms report their pay from each client in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number in each range to estimate total revenue for the quarter. The annual earnings estimate is the sum of the firm’s four quarterly reports.

Founding partner Tim Meenan and lobbyists Robert Henderson, Daniel Olson, Joy Ryan and Timothy Schoenwalder represented 22 legislative and 28 executive clients for all or part of last year.

Most of the client roster comes from the insurance industry — the firm’s specialty. Meenan’s pre-lobbying career included overseeing the Florida Department of Insurance, including the Division of Risk Management.

The firm’s legislative reports list one client paying $50,000 — Florida Insurance Guaranty Association — and two that paid an estimated $20,000 last year: America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and the Florida Insurance Council.

Following at the $15,000 level were the American Family Life Assurance Company, Nationwide Insurance and the Tower Hill Insurance Group.

Six names showed up at the $10,000 level: Discount Tire, the Florida Fire Sprinkler Association, the Florida Life & Health Insurance Guaranty Association, NAIFA-Florida, Inc., Prime Therapeutics, LLC, and Teladoc Health, Inc.

Many of the same clients also show up on the firm’s Executive Branch list. Reported firm-level ranges are $50,000 to $250,000 for legislative lobbying and $4 to $200,000 for the Executive Branch.

Since many of the figures are estimated averages, the latest report suggests that Meenan could have brought in a maximum of $910,000 in 2022.

Meenan PA is a full-service law firm experienced in insurance and business regulatory and litigation support. Revenues from other divisions of the 12-member firm are not reflected in lobbying compensation reports.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter are due to the state on May 15.

Phil Ammann

