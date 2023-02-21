February 21, 2023
Ron DeSantis’ name brought up in celebrity wedding lawsuit

Gabrielle Russon

DeSantis Law Enforcement
The Governor's name on the guest list is brought up in court documents over litigation over a celebrity wedding.

When a soccer legend’s son marries a billionaire’s daughter, the guest list will undoubtedly feature celebrities and famous people.

But one person left off the invite list to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Palm Beach wedding last year? Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to court documents.

DeSantis’ name being singled out from the guest list is a revelation emerging in court documents as the bride’s father, Nelson Peltz, and the ex-wedding planners are suing each other over the event’s drama.

“Very important those certain politicians are NOT on the list,” the bride, Nicola Peltz, wrote in a group thread with her wedding planners on Feb. 26, 2022, according to court documents.

Nicola Peltz, an actress who appeared in “Transformers: Age of Extension” and “The Last Airbender,” was discussing her nuptials to the son of David and Victoria Beckham. Their wedding was an elaborate three-day affair in April 2022.

“The guest list included more than five hundred people, including numerous celebrities, athletes, dignitaries and other influential individuals, who travelled from all around the globe to attend,” the bride’s father said in court documents.

Nicola Peltz followed up a few days later, clarifying which politicians she was apparently referring to.

“(DeSantis) must be OFF THE GUEST LIST. PLEASE CONFIRM!!” the bride wrote 1:09 a.m. on March 3, 2022, according to documents.

“Do you see him on the list I sent today? I’ve triple check(ed) even with Toni, unless he has artistic name he goes by he is NOT there!” the wedding planner wrote back, using a laughing and crying emoji.

The legal fight began when the bride’s father, Nelson Peltz sued Plan Design Events (PDE) and claimed he was “hoodwinked” by the wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba.

“Peltz had presented them with the opportunity of a lifetime — to have their names associated with the wedding of two world-famous celebrities, which would undoubtedly propel PDE into wedding planning stardom,” explained Nelson Peltz’s lawsuit filed in December in Miami, as he fought for his $159,000 deposit back after the event planners were fired before the wedding.

“In reality, however, it later became clear that PDE viewed this is as an opportunity to take advantage of Peltz by making material misrepresentations on both their website and in person regarding their experience, expertise, and capability of planning the wedding.”

Nelson Peltz has made headlines recently as an activist investor pushing to get on the Walt Disney Company’s board of directors.

The wedding planners filed a countersuit last week and said they had been bombarded by messages from the bride, an evolving guest list and other issues as they tried their best to plan the event.

“Through their work, Plan Design brought order to a chaotic situation,” the wedding planners said in their countersuit, which disclosed the text thread mentioning DeSantis.

“In return for their hard work and professional services, Nelson Peltz, acting like a billionaire bully, attacked Plan Design, Braghin, and Grijalba by filing a lawsuit seeking the return of the monies paid to Plan Design, falsely accusing Plan Design and its principals of fraud, and leaking incomplete text communications from the Chat Group.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

