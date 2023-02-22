Bill would designate Brooksville road as ‘Rush Limbaugh Way’

Following Rush Limbaugh’s death two years ago, his name may soon be memorialized on a Hernando County street.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia filed legislation (SB 982) to name the section of Cortez Boulevard between U.S. 41 and S.R. 50 in Brooksville as “Rush Limbaugh Way.”

The naming would be an honorary designation.

“Rush Limbaugh is an American icon having inspired me, as well as tens of millions of Americans, to get involved in politics,” Ingoglia said. “He stood for freedom and American excellence. His passing left a void in the conservative talk radio space that will never be filled. This road designation will remind people of his passion and love of country.”

Limbaugh was an acclaimed conservative radio talk show host. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

WWJB in Brooksville carried The Rush Limbaugh Show for years.

“Rush Limbaugh graced Brooksville’s own WWJB for many years with a message of American freedom,” Brooksville Mayor Blake Bell said. “Limbaugh believed in democracy, capitalism, and the First Amendment. It is only fitting for the state to honor this Floridian by naming a road after him in Brooksville.”

Ingoglia said he also promised Limbaugh’s longtime on air producer, Bo Snerdley, that he would name a street in Hernando County after Limbaugh.

Limbaugh began his radio career in the 1970s and started political commentary in the 1980s. The Rush Limbaugh Show debuted in 1984 and stayed on the air until his death in 2021.

His popularity soared into the 1990s and served as a precursor to the conservative TV and radio personalities of today.

Limbaugh, who lived in Palm Beach, died Feb. 17, 2021 of complications due to lung cancer at age 70.